Role Call: 7th-Round Pick Has Impressive Résumé

Jul 01, 2021 at 11:00 AM
(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue the series with rookie offensive lineman Matt Farniok.)

How He Got Here: The Cowboys selected Farniok in the seventh round with their last of 11 picks (238th overall), adding potential offensive line depth late in a defensive-minded draft class. Farniok did a little of everything at Nebraska, starting 26 games at right tackle his first three seasons before moving inside to play right guard and a little center last year. That versatility that gives him a chance to make the team as a backup.

What's Next: Farniok had never played center until his senior year at Nebraska, when he made one start and rotated there for a couple other games. But that's primarily where he took reps during the Cowboys' OTAs and minicamp. There's a need for a backup center behind Tyler Biadasz. Former starter Joe Looney is still an unrestricted free agent. Connor McGovern has some college experience at center but has mostly worked at guard. Farniok is prepared to play anywhere, though. When the Cowboys drafted him, the club told him to be ready to play every position.

Bet You Didn't Know: Farniok's brothers, Derek and Tom, also played offensive line at the college level. And although Matt is joining the Cowboys as a rookie, he's bringing leadership skills to the room. He was one of just 13 players in Nebraska history to be voted as a captain twice in his career. Pretty impressive in a program with that much tradition and success.

Quotable: "The more you know, the faster you're going to play, and the faster you can play the better you're going to be. So every day I learn whatever position they had me play the most, and then I go to the position next to it, all the way down the line. Because knowing what all five guys are supposed to do lets you just play ball instead of thinking about it." – Matt Farniok

