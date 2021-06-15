Role Call: Could Nahshon Play Right Away?

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. Today, we continue the series with rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright.)

How He Got Here: Linebacker Micah Parsons has gotten most of the headlines for obvious reasons: as the 12th overall pick, he is the earliest draft selection by Dallas since Ezekiel Elliott went fourth overall in 2016. But no draft pick has stirred up more debate this spring than Wright. His late third-round position (No. 99) surprised many draft prognosticators who projected the former Oregon State starter as a Day 3 prospect. The Cowboys, respectfully, don't care. Standing 6-foot-4 with long arms and 4.4 speed, Wright has the skill set that new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn wants at the cornerback position. He stood out in OTAs and minicamp with several plays on the ball, including a couple of interceptions in team drills.

What's Next: Pads. Training camp and preseason is where we'll really see how much progress Wright can make in a crowded cornerback group that features another Day 2 draft pick (Kelvin Joseph, second round) and three veterans who started at least eight games last year (Trevon Diggs, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown). Wright is adjusting to the techniques that the coaching staff wants him to play, but he was productive in team periods that were open to the media. Today's pass-happy NFL can be tough on rookie cornerbacks, but the Cowboys like Wright's competitiveness along with his skill set. Even if he doesn't play early, the club wants to get him ready. Remember, the top four cornerbacks on last year's roster missed time with injuries.

Bet You Didn't Know: Wright first helped Laney College (California) win a junior college state title in 2018 before transferring to Oregon State for two seasons and then declaring early for the draft last winter. Laney's program was featured on the popular Netflix documentary series "Last Chance U."