Romo Wins Weekly Air Award For Bills Game

Nov 18, 2011 at 08:35 AM

The league on Friday announced that Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and Raiders running back Michael Bush were the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for Week 10.

Romo completed 88.5 percent of his passes - including 13 in a row to start the game, with three touchdowns - and 270 yards in a route of the Buffalo Bills. His 148.4 quarterback rating was the highest for a single game in franchise history.

The second Cowboys player to win the FedEx award this year - DeMarco Murray won it for his 253-yard game against St. Louis - Romo earns a $2,000 donation for the Dallas chapter of Junior Achievement.

To win the honor, Romo beat out big passing days by Tom Brady of New England and the Saints' Drew Brees.

Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay has won the Air award five times this season.

