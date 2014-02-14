Roster Rundown: Selvie Took Advantage Of Unexpected Call





2013 Impact: When you have a player that had the type of season that George Selvie had in 2013, you want to give a lot of credit to the scouts that found him and the coaches that got him ready to play. But the overall key for Selvie himself was what the player brought each and every week he stepped on the field. There are some days where everything hits just right and in this case, it happened. The scheme was a perfect fit for Selvie and it allowed him to use the talents he had to excel in it. What Selvie did arriving just before camp opened and saving what would have been a potentially disastrous situation was nothing short of remarkable. When you look at the injuries to Anthony Spencer and to Tyrone Crawford, this club really was in a desperate state. Selvie though not always perfect against the run, gave this club the stability they needed at the left end spot. He played with explosive quickness and when this defense was really on, he was one of the main reasons that they were playing well. If you took Jason Hatcher out of the equation, Selvie would have been the best player on the line and that is saying a great deal considering that DeMarcus Ware lines up on the opposite side. As I studied his game each week, I was waiting for that moment where this would all come to an end but it never happened with Selvie. He was consistent throughout the entire season and even when physically he had his issues, he still managed to fight through them and still be productive. Give the scouts and coaches credit but give the player even more.

Where He Fits:Selvie should be the starter at left end unless there is a plan to move Crawford outside and use Selvie in a backup role. I do believe you will see Crawford be shifted inside to be paired with a potential draft pick and this will allow Selvie to once again get the majority of the work. Ideally as well as Selvie played in 2013, I think he would be even better if he didn't have the play the majority of the snaps. What we have seen from the Seahawks and what Monte Kiffin was trying to tell us, is that this defense functions better when you play with players in waves. The more bodies you can get in the mix, the better chance you have to make defensive stops. If this front office could add a player or two or maybe get something out of the many bodies they added along this defense line in 2013, that will go a long way into helping Selvie. It would be hard to believe that George Selvie could repeat on the type of season he had but he has proven a lot folks wrong before.

