Roster Rundown: Undrafted Whitehead Gained Yards In Several Different Ways

(Editor's Note:Throughout the off-season, DallasCowboys.com staff writers will take a closer look at the roster, analyzing players' impact last season and how each fits into the team's 2016 plans. Today's Roster Rundown entry features wide receiver Lucky Whitehead.)

Name: Lucky Whitehead

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 5-9 / 180

Experience: 1 season

College:Florida Atlantic

Key stat: Whitehead rushed for 107 yards on 10 carries, the most rushing yards by a rookie receiver in team history.

Contract Status: Signed through 2017.

2015 Impact:Impressive that he made the squad as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic. Unfair that fans believed that he was going to become the next Dwayne Harris. He doesn't have Harris' thickness or football savvy. His explosive quickness is superior to Harris and as his desire to compete as a returner and point of attack blocker. In my opinion, I didn't get the sense that the coaches really trusted him and that set him back. Even when he started to get more opportunities as a kickoff and punt returner after the injury to Lance Dunbar, the coaches had him split the assignments with other players. This goes back to issues that he had in training camp securing the ball with any consistency. Once he was able to prove to them that he wasn't going to have problems being reliable, than it was his job especially as a kickoff returner. I will give these offensive coaches some credit for creating packages that put the ball in his hands especially in space which allowed him to do what he does best – create those loose plays that puts pressure on the defense.

Where He Fits:Started to put things together the last month of the season which puts him in a good position for the off season. Will never be big enough size wise but plays with a huge heart. With all that being said, he will always have to worry about another college free agent coming in and taking his job. Is limited to what he can give you on the outside as a receiver so learning about playing the slot and returning kicks is always going to be his ticket to stay in the league. Needs to continue to try and develop as a blocker not only on offense but on special teams as well so he can be used in other roles as well. Courage and desire is there as is his experience to find his way back on this roster.

