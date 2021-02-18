Salvation Army Operating Warming Centers in DFW 

DALLAS - With the continuation of historic low temperatures all over the state, The Salvation Army of North Texas' warming centers remain open in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant Counties. Operating on a 24/7 basis, the warming centers provide a safe and warm environment with food distribution on a regular basis.

In addition to operating the warming centers, the region's largest provider of social services is working within the continuum of care for the City of Dallas and the City of Fort Worth. In Dallas, The Salvation Army of North Texas is providing meals and staffing operations at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. In Fort Worth, The Salvation Army of North Texas is distributing meals to partner organizations to serve vulnerable populations.

"In the past week of our warming centers being operational, we've seen families from all walks of life seeking help to stay warm and safe in urban and suburban communities," said Jay Dunn, Managing Director of The Salvation Army of North Texas. "Because of the ongoing pandemic, it's likely we'll hit a record-high request for assistance due to this weather event. And with the continued and generous support of the public, we'll serve for as long as there is need."

Six (6) warming centers are being operated at community centers operated by The Salvation Army throughout North Texas. The strictest protocols to the prevent the spread of COVID-19 are being followed.

In addition to the recently activated warming centers, ongoing shelter operations in the five-county service area remain at capacity.

The Salvation Army of North Texas's response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Financial aid for rent, utilities and medication is still available. When it's safe to travel again, drive-through grocery service locations will be back online throughout the region.

To receive assistance, to help a neighbor or to make contribution, please visit salvationarmyntx.org

