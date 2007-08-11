Saturday Notes: Free Out 2-4 Weeks With MCL Sprain

Fitting In: Dagunduro figures into the backup nose tackle situation, a three-man competition also involving Montavious Stanley and Remi Ayodele. A reliable backup is needed to spell veteran Jason Ferguson.

So Far: Dagunduro hasn't really done much to distance himself from the back at the nose, but then again, neither has the pack. Solid preseason games will likely decide this camp battle or if the Cowboys have to look outside for a capable backup nose tackle. Dagunduro didn't record any stats in Thursday's preseason opener against the Colts.

Best Asset: A high motor. Dagunduro was a bit undersized for a nose tackle in college, but that didn't stop him from earning All-Big XII honors as a sophomore. Dagunduro was known for his effort in pass-rushing in college and improvement as a senior last season.

You Should Know: Dagunduro's name is Nigerian, meaning "Born Across the Ocean With Wealth."

