Scandrick Feeling Good Coming Out Of Philadelphia Game

FRISCO, Texas – Orlando Scandrick had an ice wrap on his thumb Tuesday afternoon, but he dodged a more serious injury during the win against Philadelphia.

The veteran corner briefly thought he had broken his thumb, which he had previously injured back during his college career. It turned out to only be a bruise, however, and Scandrick will be available as the Cowboys get set for their Week 9 trip to Cleveland.

That's important for the Cowboys, given that they can expect to be without Morris Claiborne for the foreseeable future. As Scandrick pointed out, it's been the Cowboys' bad luck that their corners have been unable to string together a run of good health in quite a while.

"That's how it's pretty much been, though – you know? Two years ago he tears his patellar. Then, last year you think you're going to get us all back, I tear my ACL," he said. "This year, we think we're going to get us all back, I have a little setback and that cost me about a month. And now we get us all back together and he has his deal."

If there is some good news, it's that Scandrick came out of the Eagles game with no further problems to his hamstrings. He nearly picked off Carson Wentz in the second half, and he came up with a big third down sack in the game's waning minutes.

Cowboys coaches suggested last week that Scandrick might be on a play count while he re-acclimated to the game – but he proved he didn't need one.

"I did, and that was the plan. If I got better, if I could prove to them that I was making progress through the week, we'd just go with our gut," he said. "I was making progress. I might have missed a snap or two because I was a little winded or something, but I felt good. I feel like I'm getting better and better by the day."