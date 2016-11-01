Scandrick Feeling Good Coming Out Of Philadelphia Game

Nov 01, 2016 at 10:27 AM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas – Orlando Scandrick had an ice wrap on his thumb Tuesday afternoon, but he dodged a more serious injury during the win against Philadelphia.

The veteran corner briefly thought he had broken his thumb, which he had previously injured back during his college career. It turned out to only be a bruise, however, and Scandrick will be available as the Cowboys get set for their Week 9 trip to Cleveland.

That's important for the Cowboys, given that they can expect to be without Morris Claiborne for the foreseeable future. As Scandrick pointed out, it's been the Cowboys' bad luck that their corners have been unable to string together a run of good health in quite a while.

"That's how it's pretty much been, though – you know? Two years ago he tears his patellar. Then, last year you think you're going to get us all back, I tear my ACL," he said. "This year, we think we're going to get us all back, I have a little setback and that cost me about a month. And now we get us all back together and he has his deal."

If there is some good news, it's that Scandrick came out of the Eagles game with no further problems to his hamstrings. He nearly picked off Carson Wentz in the second half, and he came up with a big third down sack in the game's waning minutes.

Cowboys coaches suggested last week that Scandrick might be on a play count while he re-acclimated to the game – but he proved he didn't need one.

"I did, and that was the plan. If I got better, if I could prove to them that I was making progress through the week, we'd just go with our gut," he said. "I was making progress. I might have missed a snap or two because I was a little winded or something, but I felt good. I feel like I'm getting better and better by the day."

With Claiborne sidelined, both Scandrick and rookie Anthony Brown can count on getting plenty of snaps against the Browns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lewis, Dono back to form at perfect time for Cowboys 

It was a tough start to the 2023 season for Jourdan Lewis and Donovan Wilson, as they returned from injury, but they're now on fire and the Dallas Cowboys defense is primed.
news

X Factors: Difference-makers for Cowboys-Packers

These 10 players should make a big impact in Sunday's game between the Cowboys and Packers.
news

Stephon Gilmore remains confident he will play on Sunday

Stephon Gilmore was held out of practice on Wednesday to rehab his injured shoulder, but he remains confident that he will be on the field against the Packers on Sunday.
news

Cooks on Packers: 'We've gotta take care of business'

It's not Brandin Cooks' first time in the playoffs, and his experience will be key in helping to keep the locker room level for what the Dallas Cowboys hope will be a deep run 
Advertising