Science Lab: Cowboys 7-Round mock gets spicy

(Editor's note: The content provided is based on opinions and/or perspective of the DallasCowboys.com editorial staff and not the Cowboys football staff or organization.)

FRISCO, Texas — It goes without saying, but I'll say it anyway, and with a megaphone glued to my mouth like I'm Joe Clark and this is Eastside High: the Dallas Cowboys need to be the proud owners of one of the best hauls in franchise history when the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books.

No pressure, amirite?

It's one thing to put nearly a year of effort into having a fantastic draft — the goal of each and every one of the 32 teams — but this offseason presents a unique level of pressure. For one, the team has suffered internal hemorrhaging in free agency by way of a mass exodus of talent that mostly made its way to Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders, with a sprinkling in of other destinations — e.g., the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks.

These losses include future Hall of Fame left tackle Tyron Smith, starting center Tyler Biadasz, starting running back Tony Pollard, starting nose tackle Johnathan Hankins and impact pass rushers Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler, not to mention a rotational defensive talent in Neville Gallimore.

Ouch.

Draft needs (unranked): OT, C, LB, RB, DT, WR, CB

To make matters infinitely more cumbersome, the Cowboys have also signed only two outside free agents, namely Eric Kendricks and Royce Freeman, the former being the needle-mover as it relates to what he still brings to the table in combination with Dallas' dire need at linebacker.

Yes, the 2023 draft class will need to step up big as well, and also the 2022 draft class that flew out of the gate in that respective season, but let's not sugarcoat the fertilizer here: this year's draft class won't have much time, if any, to hit the ground running for head coach Mike McCarthy in the final year of his contract (and, as it stands, he's not the only one in that situation).

Welcome to my one-and-only annual seven-mock draft for the Cowboys, folks. And no time was wasted in wheeling and dealing my way into more picks — in the top 100 (top 110, really), no less.

Shall we draft?

Dallas Cowboys, you're officially on the clock.

Day 1

TRADE: OFFERED BY LIONS, COUNTER OFFERED, ACCEPTED

Cowboys receive : 29th-overall pick (first round) + 73rd-overall pick (third round)

: 29th-overall pick (first round) + 73rd-overall pick (third round) Lions receive: 24th-overall pick (first round)

*ring, ring*

"Hey Jerry, it's Brad…"

I stood pat at 24th-overall and hoped a team would call for a falling talent, and that's thankfully what happened. Three called, actually, but it was Detroit declaring as eligible to make an offer, but the Lions don't have a 2024 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 fifth-round pick wasn't going to do it for me here — so I made them throw extra chips on the table. They found the deal palatable considering who they wanted and, after the fact, I understood why, after they selected former Crimson Tide offensive tackle JC Latham.

A win-win scenario, considering a couple of other blue chip prospects that I was eyeing were still very much in play for the 29th-overall pick.

TRADE: OFFERED BY 49ERS, COUNTER OFFERED, ACCEPTED

Cowboys receive : 31st-overall pick (first round) + 94th-overall (third round)

: 31st-overall pick (first round) + 94th-overall (third round) 49ers receive: 29th-overall pick (first round)

*iMessage dings*

"[text] Jerry, it's John. Give me a call before you make your pick…"

Once again, I was prepared to make my selection and the phone rang, but this time it was John Lynch and the San Francisco 49ers with a proposition. They're eyeing an electric WR threat they feel might be stolen away from them by the Baltimore Ravens with the goal of combining him with Zay Flowers for Lamar Jackson.

The 49ers have three fourth-rounders in 2024, making them comfortable going a little rich in accepting my counteroffer — risking losing the deal altogether in waving off their initial offer of a fourth-round pick packaged with the 31st-overall pick — in giving me the third-round pick to select who they did.

They grabbed Troy Franklin out of Oregon, an explosive offensive talent (by the way, this is eerily self-aware for an algorithm that clearly is in tune with the situation regarding Brandon Aiyuk, to the point I'm wondering if I was dealing with SkyNet)..

If you're keeping track, the Cowboys entered this mock with no pick in the fourth round but now have three in the third round and, as it turned out, my gambits paid off because one of the top offensive lineman I had circled was still on the board at No. 31.

A titan approacheth. Warn the villagers.

1. Jackson Powers-Johnson, C