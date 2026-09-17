Science Lab: Use the sour defensive debut as fuel to sweeten the next Cowboys' meal

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FRISCO, TX — Not great, Bob. That is the exact line from the legendary series Mad Men that comes to mind when watching, in real time and, now, on film, the defensive product the Dallas Cowboys put on the field against Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants in the 2026 season opener.

It's bewildering, to be frank, considering this has been one of the most exciting and optimism-drenched offseason the Cowboys have enjoyed in a long time. That was, in large part, due to the decision to send Matt Eberflus packing and to wave goodbye to a huge chunk of in-house defensive free agents partly accountable for the eyesore of a defense last season.

Before we begin, take a long, deep breath with me, because the sky isn't falling yet.

But, as we trauma bond over the results of Week 1, know that I understand the emotion of the moment: it's not that the sky is falling, but rather the fact, defensively, Cowboys' fans haven't seen the sky at all since it completely came crashing down on everyone on January 14, 2024 at AT&T Stadium.

Up next will be avoiding the dreaded 0-2 start, from which only 10 percent of teams since 1970 have recovered to make the playoffs.

So … shall we science?

Fresh Start, But Very Tart

The personnel overhaul in Dallas was nearly as thorough as the one within the defensive coaching ranks, and former Ohio State superstar Caleb Downs was added as the cherry on top, but that collective sundae quickly melted on Sunday.

It goes without saying that this has to be cleaned up before the Week 2 matchup against the Washington Commanders in the home opener — for a Cowboys team that finished 4-3-1 at home in 2025, no less.

Why am I not going to discuss the offense here? Because whether it's the attempted throwaway from Dak Prescott that became an interception, the drops by George Pickens or the uncharacteristic taunting penalty from Javonte Williams, the issues are fixable on that side of the ball and they've shown they can be a top offense in the league.

Simply put, the defense hasn't earned that type of forgiveness yet.

Most concerning defensive stats vs. NYG:

Missed tackles : 7

: 7 3rd down conversion rate allowed : 81%

: 81% Total rushing yards allowed : 165

: 165 Passer rating allowed : 134.2

: 134.2 Run stuffs: 2

Not great, Bob.

This is not the defense I saw in training camp, joint practices against the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints included (if you can even call the latter an actual practice), and it's not the version I expect to see continue going forward — not by a long shot.

Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark don't get moved around, but they did in New York, and by an offensive line that features a rookie guard, no less.

The Ups and the Downs

That isn't to take anything away from Francis Mauigoa, mind you, because he played really well; but it's also true that the dynamic duo at defensive tackle have a higher standard to uphold if the newly-named team captains are going to be the heart of the entire defense, as they most certainly are.

Hanging the loss solely on Williams and Clark would be wildly disingenuous, though.

This offseason, the Cowboys traded for Pro Bowl pass rusher Rashan Gary and then acquired future first-ballot Hall of Famer Von Miller in August, and Miller proclaimed himself able to "roll out of bed and get eight sacks." Truth be told, I still believe that's true, considering he had nine only a few months ago with the Buffalo Bills — so, yes, he'll get multiple sacks in a Cowboys' uniform.

Also true: I didn't see any of that at MetLife Stadium, from mostly anyone, and not for lack of effort, but rather lack of execution by most.

Not great, Bob.

Downs was a key exception, landing his first career NFL sack and forcing a fumble in the process and, ya see, that brings me to another point here: four forced fumbles, but only one fumble recovered, and a dropped interception opportunity by Cobie Durant (who was a ballhawk in training camp).

Repeatedly, the Cowboys left opportunities to defensively change the course of the game slip through their fingers, literally and figuratively speaking. All told, the pass rush got into the backfield, but didn't do much after getting there — putting added strain on the secondary that, as noted with the Durant note, weren't exactly saving the day themselves.

In Zone, But Not In THE Zone

One of the crutches that was continually kicked from under the armpit of Eberflus was zone coverage. He relied on it heavily over the course of the season, and I want you to understand that zone coverage, in and of itself, is not the devil.

It simply requires a pass rush that gets home and forces takeaways, and neither of those were happening in 2025, and neither of those things occurred in Week 1 of the 2026 season, save for the aforementioned fumble recovery by Shavon Revel created by Quinnen Williams.

Zone/Man split vs. NYG (Week 1):

Zone : 28 times (77.8%)

: 28 times (77.8%) Man: 8 times (22.2%)

Maybe Parker was hoping that the Cowboys producing a solid number of QB hits (6) and pressures (14) would eventually yield sacks and/or takeaways in the secondary, and so the decision to stick with zone prevailed.

Key pressure stat vs. NYG (Week 1):

8 QB pressures generated in zone coverage

6 QB pressures generated in man coverage

Downs' sack occurred as the Cowboys dropped back in zone coverage, being sent at Dart on a blitz package. It doesn't appear the only other sack, split by Jonathan Bullard and Donovan Ezeiruaku) occurred in zone, but it's admittedly difficult to tell by watching the film because Dart showed it was actually a called QB run up the middle that Bullard and Ezeiruaku thankfully ended before he got back to the line of scrimmage.

Growing Pains ...

A great play by both on the above noted sack, but while that's technically listed as a sack, for the purposes of describing quarterback pressure/hits/hurries/sacks, it really wasn't.

Fact is, Downs had the only *true* sack of the day and, through four quarters of football, the rookie also produced the second-highest tally of QB pressures (3), trailing only Ezeiruaku (4).

Not great, Bob.

If your first-year defensive back (safety/nickel corner) is generating more pressure and sacks than the entirety of your defensive front seven, some revisiting is needed.

I'm on record as saying there will be growing pains for a first-year defensive coordinator, and that the defense likely won't gel fully until October, so it would be hypocritical and non-scientific of me to suddenly fall prisoner to the moment and to my emotions and start throwing the baby out with the bath water after the first four quarters of football in 2026.

Nothing prepared me for what I saw against the Giants though, and that's where the grace runs into a brick wall. The Cowboys made sweeping changes, and that includes their approach to the draft, free agency and making blockbuster trades, and demanding improvement over a traumatic 2025 season is a very reasonable request.

That improvement didn't show up in Week 1, but show it at AT&T Stadium against the incoming Commanders — be it gargantuan or not — to help deliver the victory and reinstall the optimism enjoyed by all throughout this offseason, and maybe the sunlight will finally start peeking through the prison of disappointment that's held fans hostage over the last three decades.

I do believe Parker is the right man for the job, and I also remember that it takes a moment to learn how to drive when you first get behind the wheel. The goal is to avoid totaling the car.

The loss to the Giants is a little more than a fender bender, yes, but nothing that's irreparable with 16 regular season games remaining. Look, the two teams that appeared in last year's Super Bowl both lost their season opener in 2025, proving it's not as much about the adversity itself, but rather how you respond to it.

And it's past time the Cowboys' defense worked on becoming the adversity for everybody else.