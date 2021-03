5 / 8

Donovan Wilson got a taste of first-team snaps on Tuesday but was back with the twos on Wednesday. Wilson didn't disappoint with his play with the first unit and actually accounted for himself well. Where Wilson is going to need the most work is dealing with playing coverage in space. Wilson was put in a difficult situation having to deal with a receiver out of the slot. In this case it was Jalen Guyton who was playing in a wide slot. Another problem for Wilson was that he was playing from depth. He allowed Guyton a good eight yards of space, which made the cover even more difficult. As soon as Guyton ran by him he had no choice but to grab him, thus drawing a holding call. The pass from Cooper Rush was incomplete but the damage was already done. It was a tough cover for Wilson to begin with, but he'll learn from it.