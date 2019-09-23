Scout’s Eye: Inside A Dominant Blocking Effort

FRISCO, Texas – Early games means I get my hands on the tape faster.
I was already done with the film study by 10 p.m. on Sunday night, which is a heck of a nice change for a team that typically doesn't finish playing until that time. Unfortunately, this was the Cowboys' last early game for a while – though no one's going to complain if the wins keep coming.
Here's my review of the 31-6 win against the Dolphins.
