Scout’s Eye: Inside A Dominant Blocking Effort

I came into this game thinking Charles Harris was the Dolphins' best pass rushing threat, and after studying the film I still believe that's the case. But Harris wasn't a factor and that was in large part to the job that both Tyron Smith and La'el Collins did on him. Harris tried to rush from both sides and did it with little success. The only real pressure he got in the game was when he lined up at nose on a three-man line and beat Travis Frederick to his off-hand side. Frederick tried to snatch him quickly, but Harris was able to knock his hands away and put Frederick in a bind. Prescott tried to hang in there with a pass over the middle to Jason Witten, but Steven Parker knocked it away.