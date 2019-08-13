Scout’s Eye: LVE, Gallup Among Standouts

1 / 8

It's still good to see Jason Witten get called out for Compete Period. I do wish these battles were still against Byron Jones, who never backed down from a fight with Witten. In Jones' spot now is Jeff Heath and that hasn't been bad, either. Heath has had his days in the sun when it comes to carrying big-time tight ends. On this particular rep Witten got the best of Heath by using his power and body position to buy himself some space. At the top of the route, Witten was leaning hard on Heath, who had no choice but to fight back. Once Witten felt that, he was able to push away and leave Heath in a position where he had to chase. Dak Prescott threw an easy pass to catch and Witten did just that.