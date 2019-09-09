Scout’s Eye: Route Running, Pass Coverage; More

FRISCO, Texas – This is one of those games where you're excited to go back and watch the tape.
When the team wins big and everyone has a hand in it, it makes the film assignments that much more enjoyable. I promise you the Cowboys' coaching staff had plenty of fun reviewing this one.
Here's what I noticed from my re-watch – plenty to like on offense, defense and even some special teams.
