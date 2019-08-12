Scout’s Eye: Vets Who Impressed; Rookie Growth

6 / 12

Everything about Cooper Rush's pass to Jon'Vea Johnson on the slant was perfect except the finish. Johnson's route was textbook. He planted off his right foot and exploded inside. Dontae Johnson had no chance on the move and there was inside separation. To make matters worse, Kellen Moore knew he was likely going to face an "A" gap blitz, so he moved Jordan Chunn up near the line of scrimmage to handle it -- and he was right. Chunn picked up David Mayo, which gave Rush all the time he needed. The problem for Johnson was he lost concentration. His eyes were looking at Tarvarius Moore instead of the ball, thus the result of a big drop.