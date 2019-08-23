Scout’s Eye: What Might We See Against Houston?

FRISCO, Texas – Thursday's practice wasn't all that illuminating, to be perfectly honest.
That's understandable considering the context. The Cowboys weren't wearing pads, as they finalize their preparations for this third preseason game against the Houston Texans.
Today's notebook has some observations from practice. But mainly, I wanted to take a look at what we might see on Saturday night. This will be our last look at the Cowboys' important players before the regular season, so we'd better soak it in.
This is a look at what I'll be watching against Houston:
