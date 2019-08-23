Scout's Eye: What Might We See Against Houston?

Aug 23, 2019 at 10:15 AM
Bryan Broaddus
Bryan Broaddus

Football Analyst/Scout

Scouts-Eye-What-Might-We-See-Against-Houston-hero

FRISCO, Texas – Thursday's practice wasn't all that illuminating, to be perfectly honest.

That's understandable considering the context. The Cowboys weren't wearing pads, as they finalize their preparations for this third preseason game against the Houston Texans.

Today's notebook has some observations from practice. But mainly, I wanted to take a look at what we might see on Saturday night. This will be our last look at the Cowboys' important players before the regular season, so we'd better soak it in.

This is a look at what I'll be watching against Houston:

Boykins_William-HS
William A. Boykins

Digital Media Producer / Webmaster

I have gone on record saying that if Ezekiel Elliott isn't here for the season opener, then Alfred Morris would be the starter. History has always told me that coaches will tend to go with the known over the unknown. But with the way Tony Pollard has been getting snaps these last couple of weeks, I am starting to believe we would likely see Pollard sooner rather than later.
I have gone on record saying that if Ezekiel Elliott isn't here for the season opener, then Alfred Morris would be the starter. History has always told me that coaches will tend to go with the known over the unknown. But with the way Tony Pollard has been getting snaps these last couple of weeks, I am starting to believe we would likely see Pollard sooner rather than later.

I don't know this for a fact, but I have a feeling that we could see the starters for a couple of series in this upcoming game against the Texans. My range is somewhere from 15 to 20 plays depending on how well things go. Both sides of the ball have been pretty efficient with the time they've received, so their look will likely be extended.
I don't know this for a fact, but I have a feeling that we could see the starters for a couple of series in this upcoming game against the Texans. My range is somewhere from 15 to 20 plays depending on how well things go. Both sides of the ball have been pretty efficient with the time they've received, so their look will likely be extended.

If you check the Cowboys' schedule, they are going to face a 3-4 defensive scheme in four of their first five games. I don't believe it's a coincidence that three of their four preseason games are against clubs that play with an odd front. It will be a good test for the offense to go against this Houston front. It's an active group that was able to put some pressure on the Lions last week and was physical against the run.
If you check the Cowboys' schedule, they are going to face a 3-4 defensive scheme in four of their first five games. I don't believe it's a coincidence that three of their four preseason games are against clubs that play with an odd front. It will be a good test for the offense to go against this Houston front. It's an active group that was able to put some pressure on the Lions last week and was physical against the run.

How is Kellen Moore adjusting to life without a full complement of tight ends? He's using Jamize Olawale in Jason Witten's spot. Generally, Witten is the lead blocker for Dak Prescott on the read option. The play is designed to send the back one way and have the blocker come the other with Prescott reading the end. It's been a successful play for the offense, especially down in the red zone.
How is Kellen Moore adjusting to life without a full complement of tight ends? He's using Jamize Olawale in Jason Witten's spot. Generally, Witten is the lead blocker for Dak Prescott on the read option. The play is designed to send the back one way and have the blocker come the other with Prescott reading the end. It's been a successful play for the offense, especially down in the red zone.

I've been noticing that Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis have both been taking snaps in the slot in the nickel. When Brown plays on the outside, Lewis comes inside. When Lewis is taking his snaps on the outside with the second defense, it's Brown who plays in the slot. If Byron Jones makes it back for Week 1, my feeling is that it will be Awuzie, Jones and Brown. If Jones is unable to answer the bell, Brown will stay on the outside and Lewis will come into the slot. Regardless how they choose to play it, the group has been outstanding during camp and these games.
I've been noticing that Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis have both been taking snaps in the slot in the nickel. When Brown plays on the outside, Lewis comes inside. When Lewis is taking his snaps on the outside with the second defense, it's Brown who plays in the slot. If Byron Jones makes it back for Week 1, my feeling is that it will be Awuzie, Jones and Brown. If Jones is unable to answer the bell, Brown will stay on the outside and Lewis will come into the slot. Regardless how they choose to play it, the group has been outstanding during camp and these games.

They've used Taryn Christion all over the formation and that's exactly what he's going to be doing on the practice squad. Christion is the new version of Jameill Showers, who is now out of practice squad eligibility and who is fighting for a roster spot at safety. To his credit, Showers can practice anywhere you want him to. You can line him up at quarterback, running back and safety. Christion has played a little quarterback in camp along with running back, tight end, wide receiver and all special teams. Like Showers, they will teach him how to play safety on the scout team in order to give the offense a look.
They've used Taryn Christion all over the formation and that's exactly what he's going to be doing on the practice squad. Christion is the new version of Jameill Showers, who is now out of practice squad eligibility and who is fighting for a roster spot at safety. To his credit, Showers can practice anywhere you want him to. You can line him up at quarterback, running back and safety. Christion has played a little quarterback in camp along with running back, tight end, wide receiver and all special teams. Like Showers, they will teach him how to play safety on the scout team in order to give the offense a look.

Jeff Heath had a really nice read playing center field on the goal line in practice on Thursday. Mike White tried to get him to move on the play fake and sneak Cedrick Wilson behind him on the end line. Heath never moved as he kept his eyes on the quarterback. When the ball left White's hand, I knew that it was going to get picked off just by Heath's positioning. He made the interception and would have likely scored from 108 yards.
Jeff Heath had a really nice read playing center field on the goal line in practice on Thursday. Mike White tried to get him to move on the play fake and sneak Cedrick Wilson behind him on the end line. Heath never moved as he kept his eyes on the quarterback. When the ball left White's hand, I knew that it was going to get picked off just by Heath's positioning. He made the interception and would have likely scored from 108 yards.

Keep an eye on Cedrick Wilson in this game, not only on the offensive side of the ball but on special teams, as well. They're starting to work him in at various spots with the teams. I have seen him as a blocker on the outside of the punt return, backup flyer on the punt team and kickoff return as a returner. With the likelihood of Noah Brown remaining on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start the season, the staff is looking for a wide receiver who might be able to take his place on those special teams assignments.
Keep an eye on Cedrick Wilson in this game, not only on the offensive side of the ball but on special teams, as well. They're starting to work him in at various spots with the teams. I have seen him as a blocker on the outside of the punt return, backup flyer on the punt team and kickoff return as a returner. With the likelihood of Noah Brown remaining on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start the season, the staff is looking for a wide receiver who might be able to take his place on those special teams assignments.

