Scout’s Eye: What Might We See Against Houston?

I've been noticing that Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis have both been taking snaps in the slot in the nickel. When Brown plays on the outside, Lewis comes inside. When Lewis is taking his snaps on the outside with the second defense, it's Brown who plays in the slot. If Byron Jones makes it back for Week 1, my feeling is that it will be Awuzie, Jones and Brown. If Jones is unable to answer the bell, Brown will stay on the outside and Lewis will come into the slot. Regardless how they choose to play it, the group has been outstanding during camp and these games.