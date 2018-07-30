Scout's Notebook: Screen Passes & DB Play

OXNARD, Calif. – Here's the fun of training camp.

You make impressions on the first day, good or bad – big deal. There'll be another practice in short order and everything goes out the window. The key is consistency. Some guys who look great in the early going of this camp will limp to the finish line, while others will come on strong.

Sunday was just the second padded practice, but we got a first look at that. Who's going to carry over on their strong first impression? Who lets their play slip? It's all part of what these coaches are evaluating, every step of the way.