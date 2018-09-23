Sean Lee, Earl Thomas Both Active For Week 3

Sep 23, 2018 at 02:12 PM
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

SEATTLE – Sean Lee is officially active for the Cowboys' Week 3 game against Seattle.

It's not a huge surprise, but there's always concern for the All-Pro linebacker when a hamstring injury is involved. Lee was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, and he is expected to suit up against the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Lee is active, but newly-added wide receiver Brice Butler won't be. Butler was signed on Tuesday as the club's seventh receiver, but three days of practice apparently wasn't enough to get him ready for game day.

Sunday's full list of inactives is quarterback Mike White, Butler, linebacker Chris Covington, center Travis Frederick, guard Xavier Su'a-Filo, tight end Dalton Schultz and defensive tackle Maliek Collins.

For Seattle, it's noteworthy that All-Pro safety Earl Thomas is active for the game. Thomas didn't practice on Thursday and Friday for undisclosed reasons, and it was speculated that he might not play. The perennial Pro Bowler has been in a public spat with the Seahawks' front office over contract negotiations, and there has been rampant speculation throughout the weekend that he may be traded.

For the time being, though, Thomas will suit up against the Cowboys.

Other than Butler, the Cowboys' inactives are not overly newsworthy. Frederick and Collins were ruled out on Friday, while White, Schultz and Su'a-Filo were inactive last week.

Along with Lee, safety Xavier Woods and defensive end Randy Gregory are both active – though that is to be expected after both players practiced all week.

