Sean Lee Sets A Franchise Record Against The Giants

"He's probably playing his best ball right now," Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said of Lee. "His production is off the charts. One of the things that we commented on as coaches is it's a lot of different kinds of production. It's direct runs at him, he's productive. It's sacking the quarter, he's productive. It's recovering a fumble, he's productive. It's coverage, it's runs to the inside, it's runs to the outside, it's tackle after the catch, he's just everywhere. And he's doing a lot of different things for us on top of the communication and the leadership that he has. He's an outstanding football player."