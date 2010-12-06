See The Future

On Sunday, Bryant fractured the ankle that had bothered him since preseason.
drafted in recent memory. Who else would it be? The safety Roy Williams might be the last who could compare as a rookie, and he went on to make the Pro Bowl the next five years.
Dez's immediate future looks that bright.
"If he would've stayed healthy he would've had a chance to maybe get the Rookie of the Year award," Sherman said. "I would give him a B for what he's done. For the things that he's been able to do to step in - he's one of the very few rookies that I've ever seen step in and has no fear, and is just ready to go right from the beginning."