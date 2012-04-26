Seesaw Schedule Not Worrying Jerry Jones

In its effort to create at least one big story every week, the NFL smartly released its schedule last Tuesday, some nine days before tonight's NFL draft.

That news cycle came and went without Cowboys owner Jerry Jones weighing in on the lopsided nature of his team's schedule. The Cowboys play six of their first nine games on the road before a run of five home games in six weeks down the stretch.

For the second straight year, the season starts with back-to-back road tests on opposite ends of the country. The Cowboys are at New York on Sept. 5 then at Seattle on Sept. 16.

"I really think the fact that we've got the time that we've got between the games mitigates the fact that we've got two road games (to start the season)," Jones said. "So, that brings with it some advantages later on, but the schedule is fine. Real fine. We've just got to get in here and do a better job of winning these games."

Because of their struggles in December over the years, the difficulty of the Cowboys' schedule in the 12th month of the year always creates a stir. This year the Cowboys play only one of their five December games against a team that had a losing record in 2011 - the season finale at Washington.

The Cowboys lost four of their last five games in 2011.

"I'm not trying to be trite here, but that schedule wasn't a problem last year and it's not going to be a problem this year," Jones said. "We've got other things that need addressing."