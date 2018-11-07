'Small Details' Are Critical To Amari Cooper

FRISCO, Texas – Amari Cooper is now one game and six practices into his Dallas Cowboys career, and he's doing everything to complete a smooth transition into the offense.
"I'm definitely more comfortable. I know and understand the offense more," Cooper said Wednesday. "The guys around here have made me comfortable. They're so cool and everything like that."
Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott demonstrated an early rapport in Monday's 28-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Cooper led all Cowboys receivers with five catches for 58 yards. He caught a pass on the second play from scrimmage and an
11-yard touchdown from Prescott on the offense's second series.
Cooper isn't satisfied with his play. On Prescott's interception that was intended for him in the end zone later in the first quarter, Cooper said he should have prevented Titans cornerback Logan Ryan from grabbing him before the ball arrived.
He's also focused on getting the "small details" down within the offense as he gets more used to working with Prescott.
"We remembered the plays that we didn't quite connect on, and today when we were walking out on the field we talked about it," Cooper said. "It was only like two or three plays. We were both on the same page about it.
"I've always been the type of player that if there was one incompletion thrown my way, what could I have done to complete the ball or actually make it work. There's definitely some things we can clean up on for sure."