'Small Details' Are Critical To Amari Cooper

Cooper isn't satisfied with his play. On Prescott's interception that was intended for him in the end zone later in the first quarter, Cooper said he should have prevented Titans cornerback Logan Ryan from grabbing him before the ball arrived.

He's also focused on getting the "small details" down within the offense as he gets more used to working with Prescott.

"We remembered the plays that we didn't quite connect on, and today when we were walking out on the field we talked about it," Cooper said. "It was only like two or three plays. We were both on the same page about it.