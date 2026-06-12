Spagnola: Focusing eyes on men in the middle

FRISCO, Texas – Let's label this discussion, "Concern on Hold."

There has been so much made, and for good reason, over the Dallas Cowboys' paramount need to fix the defense. The sheer numbers from last year, and not to exempt what took place in 2024, either, will explain why.

In 2025, the Cowboys ranked 30th in total defense, giving up 6,409 total yards, the second most in franchise history.

The Cowboys gave up 4,276 of those yards passing, dead last in the NFL and the second most in franchise history.

The Cowboys gave up 2,133 rushing yards, falling to just 23rd in the NFL, but a slight improvement over the 2024 total of 2,331, the third most (17-game season) in franchise history.

The Cowboys gave up 59 touchdowns, the second most in the NFL by one to Cincinnati's 60, and the most in franchise history.

The 35 opponent passing touchdowns ranked dead last in the NFL and were the most in franchise history.

The 24 rushing touchdowns were tied for dead last in the NFL, the second most in franchise history, just one less than the 25 of 2024. But would have to go back to the inaugural 1960 season (though just 12 games) to find the other time a Cowboys team gave up 24 rushing touchdowns in a single season.

And so, consequently, the Cowboys gave up a grand total of 511 points last year, dead last in the NFL and the most in franchise history.

Yep, the defense needed total reconstruction.

One of my biggest of many concerns about rebuilding this defense, next to a better pass rush, more quality defensive back play and creating more takeaways, was – is – improving the inside linebacker play. And needing to do so ever since former middle linebacker Leighton Vander Esch was only able to play in five games during that 2023 season, his repeated neck injuries then forcing him to retire.

After the also-atrocious 2024 season performance against the run, the Cowboys, well, sort of gave lip service to fixing that linebacker position. They signed a Bears rotational inside linebacker, Jack Sanborn, to become the man in the middle of the 4-3 defense. Injuries and inability limited Sanborn to just six games, five starts, and he finished with but 38 tackles.

Because of that, Dallas was forced to move free-agent-signed outside linebacker Kenneth Murray inside. While Murray led the Cowboys with 86 team-credited tackles, the sixth-year veteran didn't have the instincts to fill the gaps. That was the first time, and the only other time in a non-strike season, that the Cowboys' single-season tackle leader finished with less than Jayron Kearse's 92 in 2021. And it marked the lone other sub-100 tackle year in franchise history, no matter seasons of 12, 14, 16 and now 17 games.

They also took a trade-deadline swing at Cincinnati middle backer Logan Wilson, but whiffed. Look at it this way, when considering 34 available starts at the two inside 'backer positions, Murray, Sanborn and Wilson totaled 22. Oh, and early in the season, the Cowboys tried rotating in as a third linebacker Damone Clark (two starts), and now none of those guys are even on the roster. Clark was released last season just before Thanksgiving, with the team then choosing not to re-sign the other three.

Yeah, the Cowboys needed inside linebacker help for 2026, and since moving to new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's 3-4 defense, that meant not one but multiple inside linebackers were needed when playing base defense, or heck, even if playing a traditional two in the 4-2-5 nickel.

The Cowboys, in sheer need, came out swinging. When none of the top-rated inside linebackers in the first 10 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft fell to them at 12, then trading up to 11 to select the surprisingly fallen Caleb Downs, and deciding the time was too early to take any of the remaining inside 'backers at 23, Dallas selected defensive end/outside linebacker Malachi Lawerence. With that, the Cowboys turned to inside linebacker Plan B:

They traded for 49ers linebacker Dee Winters, and then with their next draft pick, their lone one in the third round, grabbed great-looking prospect Jaishawn Barham, an inside linebacker/edge rusher. They also signed five-year veteran free agent Curtis Robinson on the Monday following the draft, who had only three starts in 29 games with Denver and San Francisco. He's a top special teams player, if for nothing else, and adds depth.

And all along the Cowboys knew they would have a finally totally healthy DeMarvion Overshown in their back pocket, having recovered from the torn ACLs he suffered in both knees his first two seasons in the NFL, the second one's rehab limiting him in his third season last year.

Overshown started five games in 2025, and 21-year-old rookie fifth-round draft choice Shemar James, with just three years of college experience at Florida, actually started six games while playing in 14. He finished second on the Cowboys with 84 team-credited tackles. Even Marist Liufau started five games at outside linebacker, but he has since been moved to an outside 'backer in the 3-4.

So here is what we've been looking at during the two weeks of OTA workouts and heading into next week's three minicamp practices: For the most part, it's been Winters and Overshown inside on the base defense. Behind them, it's been James and Barham, though the Cowboys have made a point of getting Barham and James some first-team reps that likely will continue into the minicamp.

Winters sure appears to know what he's doing, a fourth-year veteran having started 27 of the last 32 games he's played with the Niners, totaling 101 tackles in 2025. Overshown sure is playing catch-up but appears to be moving as impressively as he was that second season – first playing since spending his rookie year on IR – before suffering the torn ACL that limited him in his third.

And as for Barham, watch out, the Cowboys are impressed with him so far manning the middle, though having been moved last season at Michigan to an edge rusher out of necessity. We'll see.

But the entire caveat here is "So Far." Hard to make great assessments on linebackers without playing in pads. Without playing tackle football. Without having to shed blocks trying to reach ballcarriers. That will first take place at the end of that first week in training camp, arriving July 27.

And certainly, this is one reason of many why the Cowboys will be holding those two practice sessions in camp against the Rams (Aug. 11 in Los Angeles) and Saints (Aug. 18 in Oxnard). These two-team practice sessions tend to become more physical, and the analysis more realistic. Then there are those first two preseason games, at Seattle (Aug. 15) and at Arizona (Aug. 22), to further judge just where the Cowboys are at inside linebacker.

By then, they will have a much better idea if they are good to go, an integral aspect of improving their run defense, heck, their overall defense, heading into that Sept. 13 season opener against the Giants. They want to patiently take a measured look at just what they have or, er, might have.

But along the way, the Cowboys will keep an eye out for any more veteran inside 'backer types still available in free agency or keep a keen eye out for a team with depth possibly trying to unload a veteran inside linebacker. Remember that "365" personnel motto.

So then, while all facets of this defense required upgrading, just know this: The run defense, even though finishing 23rd last year, but 29th the previous season, must improve. Why, the Cowboys gave up more than 100 yards rushing in 12 games last year, highs of 216 to Carolina and 179 to Denver, both losses. In fact, of those 12 games yielding more than 100 yards rushing, they lost seven and tied Green Bay.

And not to get ahead of ourselves, but in the last six playoff losses, going back to the "Dez-No-Catch" of the 2014 season against Green Bay, every opponent has rushed for at least 113 yards in those games, with an unfathomable 273 by the Rams in the second round of the 2018 season, while in the back-to-back losses to the Niners in 2021-22 a combined 282 yards rushing were given up.

Without the benefit of pads, still appears the Cowboys have improved the defensive front. Seems with the addition of Rashan Gary and potential improvement of Donovan Ezeiruaku in his second season, plus the first-rounder Lawrence, the pass rush should improve, too. And in the secondary, a healthy DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel at cornerback, along with the multiple additions of Downs and Gang, pass coverage should greatly improve. So should assignments.

But now, stopping the run, TBD. Must improve. And the key to me?