Spagnola: Never a dull moment with Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. – During the 20th year of training camp here at the River Ridge Sports Complex, with the Cowboys heading to Seattle on Friday to meet the Seahawks Saturday evening at Lumen Field, Thursday was just another day with the Dallas Cowboys.

Yep, we watch practice, one with the players in shells, pretty spirited, followed by yet another round of conditioning runs, something the players insisted doing on their own after finishing the scrimmage with the Rams, somewhat to their opponent's dismay.

There was an interview Thursday with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the first chance for media to ask him questions about the Cowboys signing four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams on Wednesday to that massive three-year, $105.9 million extension, giving the Cowboys his rights for the next five seasons for a total package of $153.1 million.

"The trade really facilitated that," Jerry was saying, referring to last year's trade of Micah Parsons, giving the Cowboys those extra draft choices from the Packers, but also meaningfully creating salary cap space to afford multiple players instead of just the disgruntled Parsons. "The fact we revamped our defense, that was the instigator toward that (trade). Let's come in here and change that up, let's get rush in the interior, let's be stronger on the run on the interior.

That's not an accident from what you see in there from the inside.

"I like the result of the trade."

You bet he does.

Then, interrupting Jerry's impromptu session was a podium interview with the main man, "Big Q" as I like to call him, Williams speaking for the first time since signing the deal where he hoped he'd be staying for a long time after his seventh season with the Jets ended with the trade-deadline move to the Cowboys last year.

Think he gushed over the $31 million signing bonus or the $101 million guaranteed or overly emphasized he hasn't felt this good about a team since his Alabama days? Nope, none of that. Not this guy, a god-sent for this team on and off the field.

"It wasn't I would say important to me," Williams said of getting the extension completed so soon in training camp. "The most important thing is about winning and getting better every single day and winning football games. It's super dope that an organization wants me here for a long time, that believes in me. I'm super excited for an organization that wants me here and believes in me also.

"But the most important thing is winning football games and getting better on defense, every single day. I think that's what is most important and I'm focused on that."

Told you about this guy last week. Dak told you. Now Jerry tells you, too.

And was all set to tell you about this first preseason game on Saturday, that the Cowboys will play very few if any of their projected starters, and that this will be the first installment of the Backup QB Trilogy, the Cowboys needing to solve the backup quarterback to Dak Prescott, unlikely to take even one snap in to these three preseason games.

Is it incumbent Joe Milton, the guy with very little NFL playing experience, no NFL starts, entering his third year?

Is it challenger Sam Howell, the newcomer with 18 NFL starts of experience entering his fifth NFL season, but has only attempted 14 NFL passes in the past two years, having spent the entire 2025 season with the Eagles inactive after being traded to Philly from Minnesota?

At this point going into Saturday's game, it's an either-or contest, because according to the Cowboys first "unofficial" depth chart, listed behind Dak is Milton "or" Howell. So undecided.

What is not suggested, since nothing is guaranteed, not only are these guys competing against each other for the job they are competing against current available free agent quarterbacks or those who might become available when rosters are reduced to 53 or trying to convince the Cowboys to carry three quarterbacks on the 53.

And understand this: Since Dak became the starting quarterback his 2016 rookie season 10 years ago, the Cowboys have only suffered three losing seasons, two of those direct results of Dak's season-ending injuries and the backup quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Cooper Rush the second time around unable to bailout the Cowboys.

So that important of a position. Seeing former Cowboys backup Steve Beurlein (1991-92) here the other day reinforces the importance of having a reliable one.

And all of this on Thursday, right. Ful day.

But then there was this: The unexpected appearance of 89-year-old, two-time Academy Award winner for Best Actor and five-time best actor nominee Dustin Hoffman. Just walks on the field seemingly out of nowhere with son and daughter-in-law, an associate with Jerry Jones' son Jerry Jr.

Now look, covering the Cowboys all these years we've been in the presence of greatness so many times, actors and athletes alike. Why Bill Jones and me sat on our TV set interviewing Keven Costner out here one year. We've seen Jamie Foxx out here. Denzel Washington. Magic Johnson. Tommy Lasorda. Mark Wahlburg. Been at events with Jon Bon Jovi on the sideline. In locker rooms during my newspaper days with Larry Bird and Michael Jordan. Actually, interviewed Charles Barkley when he was known initially at Auburn as the "Round Mound of Basketball." Saw Shaq at The Star one day. Just so, so many.

But this one was different. My goodness, Dustin Hoffman in The Graduate. In Rain Man. Kramer vs. Kramer. Tootsie. Midnight Cowboy. All The President's Men. On and On. And he was so real in person, so kind, even seemingly overwhelmed with the whole football thing.

Told folks he had never before been around football. No games. Sounded as if not even watching games on TV. When he met Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, had to inquire what a tight end was. When asked if he was a Cowboys fan, said, "I don't know anything about football. They are great."

Dustin posed for pictures with various people, including of course with Jerry Jones and later with Dak Prescott. Nate Newton said he got a picture with him. But me, couldn't bring myself to ask or be a fanboy telling him how much appreciated his work, even as we were walking side-by-side as he was heading out of the facility.

Can remember this happening only one other time, in 1983 while covering the 50th Anniversary of the Major League All-Star Game. Was in the locker room with those participating in the old-timer's game. There is front of me was my childhood baseball idol, former Chicago White shortstop Luis Aparicio. He was small. He was fast. Great glove. Leadoff batter. Hit for average. Little ol' me wanted to be Little Looie growing up.

Came face to face with him in the locker room while he was doing interviews. So, this was 43 years ago. But was starstruck. Couldn't bring myself to ask Luis a question. Just stared, silly me. Not even ask for an autograph, the chance of a lifetime. What's the SNL word, "verklempt."

Well, just another great day in the life of covering the Dallas Cowboys. And not to be totally upstaged, also at camp Thursday were Fox NFL Kickoff host Curt Menefee and Kay Adams, of Up & Adams, formerly on the NFL Network. Yep, the Cowboys sure can draw a crowd.

But back to football Saturday night. Tackle football. Will indeed find out more about the battle for backup quarterback, for one of the starting cornerback jobs. Whether or not there is depth on this defense. Depth on the offensive line. And must start sorting out the backup running back positions. So much, so few preseason games. Just one more scrimmage next Tuesday with the Saints for starter tuneups before heading off to Phoenix for preseason Game 2. Time flies,