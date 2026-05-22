Spagnola: Revealing answer to pressing question

FRISCO, Texas – On a drizzly Thursday out here at The Star, around noonish while the Cowboys defensive players were out on the two fields briefly covered by water during a Tuesday one-hour monsoon going through their Phase II offseason drills, had time to reconsider last week's answer to this question:

What other roster moves are needed?

My initial inclination was sticking to my previous answer for weeks: Inside linebacker.

But after all, the Cowboys did trade for fourth-year linebacker Dee Winters, a first-time starter for the 49ers last year finishing with 101 tackles while playing 92 percent of the snaps, meaning rarely coming off the field. They did draft LB/DE Jaishawn Barham in the third round. Sure looks the part lining up with the inside linebackers during these jersey and shorts drills. Talks the part. Wears No. 55 appropriately.

And finally, after being drafted in the third round of 2023, missing his rookie season with a torn ACL during training camp, then tearing the ACL on his other knee in the 13th game of the 2024 season – reducing his 2025 participation to six late season games – let's remember DeMarvion Overshown finally will be fully participating in the offseason workouts in preparation for the 2026 season.

So, inside linebacker not all as needy as seemingly perceived before the draft.

That then caused me to ask myself, what other position most needs reinforcing?

Maybe QB, but did sign somewhat of a veteran quarterback Sam Howell in free agency to provide backup competition for Joe Milton and if nothing else to likely add a third quarterback to the mix.

OK, then maybe finding a backup running back to Javonte Williams? Well, do want to see what second-year guy Jaydon Blue can do for you. And last year, when finally given a chance, Malik Davis proved more than a serviceable backup with his 52 carries for 250 yards (4.8 avg.) and two touchdowns, one that impressive 43-yarder on Thanksgiving against the Chiefs.

Now then, how's about cornerback depth? Well, not totally out of the question. But the Cowboys are counting on veteran Pro Bowler DaRon Bland to return fully healthy for the start of training camp and a return to form after having a second foot surgery to finish the season. They are counting on last year's third round corner Shavon Revel with a full offseason taking place after missing last year's training camp and the first nine games still recovering from his torn ACL three games into his final season at East Carolina. Did sign veteran Cobie Durant in free agency, capable of playing inside and outside. Will have a healthy Caelen Carson ready to go this time. Did like the play of Reddy Steward in the slot last year playing for the first time in the NFL. And did use a fourth-round draft choice on Devin Moore.

Hmmm.

Then this came to me: Who is the backup offensive tackle behind projected starters Terence Steele on the right side and Tyler Guyton on the left side, especially since Guyton only started 11 games his rookie season, with injuries limiting the former first round draft choice to but 10 games/starts in 2025?

Great question, Mickey. Really great.

And maybe since proponed to being a tad squeamish about the backup offensive tackle position after all these years, this experience giving me every right to be a tad worried. Seen too many times this offense derailed when one of the starting offensive tackles has been knocked out by injury. Too many times the backup, or make that plural "ups," proved far less than average starters. Like, still traumatized by the 2017 season game in Atlanta when starting left tackle Tyron Smith was out with an injury, the then 5-3 Cowboys forced to start backup Chaz Gereen. Remember? Remember that, poor Dak Prescott getting sacked eight times, five of those charged to Green before they lifted him in that 27-7 loss to the Falcons, the start of a three-game losing streak in what turned out to be a 9-7, non-playoff season

So right now, going into Memorial Day, who's the dude, the veteran dude with the most experienced-laced readiness to become the backup swing tackle, especially on the all-important left side?

Well, the truth of the matter is, while considering the six other tackles not named Steele or Guyton on this 90-man roster, am suffering from another case of squeamishness when this realization sets it:

The most experienced, talented, trusted and instant-like grits ready guy to step in is . . . .

Tyler Smith.

Right?

Hey, think about it. Your three-time Pro Bowl guard has started 21 NFL games at left tackle, 16 out of necessity his 2022 rookie season when Tyron Smith went down for the season less than two weeks before the opener, the first-round draft choice doing so with little preparation. Started another one there in 2023. Moved over in mid-game relief another game in 2024 then started the next. And last year, with the Cowboys trying salvage a winning season, and Guyton dealing with an array of injuries and backup Nate Thomas looking as green as he was, Smith took a few lateral steps left from guard to start the final three games at left tackle.

Oh, and played well, too.

Look, the Cowboys have high hopes for Nate Thomas, but a seventh-round draft choice in 2024 and spending his entire rookie season on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in training camp. And look, Thomas told me last year he played through a knee needing surgery his entire final season at Louisiana. Thomas did start four of 17 games last season filling in for the injured Guyton. Not bad performances for a guy who had not played in a game since his 2023 season in college but in need of seasoning.

After Thomas, the rest of that tackle crew consists of five guys, three of those rookies and two of those rookies undrafted. The other two, second-year Ajani Cornelius, a 2025 sixth round draft choice who appeared in one game last season (no offensive snaps) and spent the last seven games on IR; and Marcellus Johnson, a 2024 undrafted free agent having spent the past two seasons on no more than practice squads. No NFL snaps.

Now then as it stands, of the offensive tackles not named Guyton or Steele, and not counting Tyler Smith's snaps at tackles, all the other tackles including 2026 fourth round draft choice Drew Shelton and the two 2026 undrafted rookies Shiyazh Pete and DJ Wingfield, total 341 NFL snaps – all belonging last year to Thomas entering his third season.

The Cowboys must hope Thomas not only is more prepared to grab that backup swing tackle position this time around, but also maybe to create competition for the starting left tackle position with Guyton. A little push there never hurts.

But if nothing else, the Cowboys do know, no matter if they cringe having to so do, and if cap space becomes scarce, Smith moving to left tackle is in their back pocket, with T.J. Bass then taking over at left guard, and remember having paid the fourth-year offensive lineman the second-round restricted free agent tender ($5.76 million) for needed one-year term insurance.

Now there still are several veteran backup type offensive tackle candidates out there in free agency, and the asking price for those guys will likely drop closer to the season's start. So likely behooves the Cowboys to go through the offseason workouts and at least a preseason game or two to see what they already have before bringing in progress stoppers, unless of course a deal they can't refuse arises. Also, never rule out a trade, but then again teams rarely have enough offensive tackles to start with, let alone expendable ones.

So, there you go, my answer to the pressing question concerning "what other roster moves are needed?" To me, at this early time, and without the benefit of seeing any of the current candidates in pads yet, an experienced backup swing tackle just might be the biggest need.