ST Overview: Question Marks Start at Kicker

Another thing Fassel tries to instill into his players is their importance on the team, regardless of where they might rank on the 53-man roster.

"A lot of the successes that come with special teams have to do with intangibles," Fassel said. "The personnel is a huge part of it and the player development is a huge part of it. But when you can get a group of running backs, linebackers, tight ends, receivers, DBs to become cohesive and make it seem like those guys are valuable to a team, that's probably the biggest component to being successful on special teams. Building chemistry and building pride and getting theme to feel like they're important when a lot of times they're backups on offense or defense, but they're a starter on special teams. That's kind of my message to them. 'You're important to this football team.'"

Biggest Question: Who's The Kicker?

The Cowboys have more than 25 free agents to make decisions on in the next month. While he's not seemingly atop the list of priority, Kai Forbath can't be too far down the list. If he's not retained, it'll be interesting to see what the Cowboys' options are with the kicker. Even if Forbath is re-signed, expect the Cowboys to have a variety of options regarding this position. Last year, Brett Maher was released in early December after too many inconsistencies, especially in the 40-49-yard range. Forbath stepped in and aside from a couple of kickoffs that went of bounds, he was perfect with his 10 field goals and 10 extra point attempts in the final three games. Regardless what happens in the next month, you can expect a competition at kicker during training camp and the preseason.

What They Have: Lots of Question Marks

The only significant special teams player under contract is punter Chris Jones and his numbers have dipped in recent years. While Jones could easily return for his 10th season, nothing should be assumed at this point. Last season, Jones averaged just 41.6 yards per punt – a full three-yard dropoff from his career average of 44.6 yards. Now, punting numbers can be tricky to quantify at times, especially considering the Cowboys did have the No. 1 offense in the NFL last year and often drove the ball near midfield, shrinking the field for Jones' booming punts. This past season was the first time since his rookie year that Jones didn't have a single punt over 60 yards.

Immediate Need: Answers