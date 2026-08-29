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Starlights | 2026

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Starlights: Sam Howell leads 2nd touchdown drive to tie game

Aug 28, 2026 at 07:07 PM
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DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

08_28_ Starlights

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The preseason is coming to a close on Friday night, as the Cowboys return to AT&T Stadium for the first time in 250 days to face the New Orleans Saints.

It's the final proving ground for players that are fighting for a spot on the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster, which needs to be decided by Sunday at 5:00 p.m. CT.

From former draft picks like Sam Williams and Marist Liufau to undrafted free agents like Camden Brown, Friday night is the last chance for players on the bubble to post a performance that can convince Brian Schottenheimer and the coaching staff

Follow along throughout the night with some of the biggest plays and best highlights from Cowboys-Saints:

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

For more news, updates, videos and photo galleries from #NOvsDAL go to:

**Game Center**

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