Starlights: Sam Howell leads 2nd touchdown drive to tie game

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The preseason is coming to a close on Friday night, as the Cowboys return to AT&T Stadium for the first time in 250 days to face the New Orleans Saints.

It's the final proving ground for players that are fighting for a spot on the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster, which needs to be decided by Sunday at 5:00 p.m. CT.

From former draft picks like Sam Williams and Marist Liufau to undrafted free agents like Camden Brown, Friday night is the last chance for players on the bubble to post a performance that can convince Brian Schottenheimer and the coaching staff