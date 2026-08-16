Starlights: Big Play Tracker for Cowboys-Seahawks | Preseason Week 1

SEATTLE — The time has come for Dallas Cowboys who have been stacking good days in training camp to put prove they can do it when the lights get bright ... and hot.

The first real test came by way of a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, but the preseason opener will serve as a showcase for evaluation of depth players and to get the feet wet of rookie first-round picks Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence, amongst a long list of others.

In that list is second-year talent Shavon Revel, who is having an outstanding camp in Oxnard, and running backs Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah — all looking forward to being tested by the Seahawks.

This contest also marks the first time Christian Parker will call plays as an NFL defensive coordinator.