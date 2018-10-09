Still Searching To Solve The Passing Game

"First of all, a true No. 1 -- you saw one the other night and you see Julio Jones, you see players like that," Jones said. "In my mind, every team doesn't have a true No. 1 receiver when you put it in that class -- those guys that can absolutely change the ballgame with where they are. And that hasn't been our case for several years here that we've had a true No. 1, not a true No. 1. And those guys are -- would like to have one, would have liked to have had one, but we haven't."

That quote is bound to raise eyebrows, given that the Cowboys employed Dez Bryant on a five-year, $70 million contract until quite recently. Bryant earned that deal off the strength of a 1,320-yard, 16-touchdown campaign in 2014. But in his final three years with the Cowboys, he averaged 50 catches for 678 yards and six touchdowns before the team ultimately released him in April.

To hear it from the Cowboys, that's not quite cutting it to the same degree as someone like Houston's Hopkins or Atlanta's Julio Jones.

"If you look around the league, and I'm basically giving you my definition of a No. 1 receiver, it is Julio Jones. It is the guy we played the other night," Jones said. "Those are the guys. There are not but about a handful of those in the NFL."

For better or for worse, there's not a ton the Cowboys can do about their personnel right now. Team officials have shot down the idea of bringing Bryant back, and there's not much in the way of difference-making talent available in the middle of an NFL season.

"First of all, the decision-making area is not one that you can go out, even if you wanted to, and remake your team personnel wise," Jerry Jones said.

Instead, they'll soldier on. The Cowboys are confident that, by finding the right combinations and the right execution, they can improve their current situation. But at this point in the season, it's obvious there's plenty of work left to do.