T.O. Loses Grievance; To Give Money Back To Eagles

Jan 29, 2008 at 09:44 AM
Mick Shots: The rest of "Butta's" dream story
Brandon Aubrey has given us all something to smile about and perhaps quite unexpectedly. Plus, to defer or not to defer the coin toss, Dak Prescott's cadence starter, big Hank's injury and a final word from Mike McCarthy on the team's two-headed monster at running back.