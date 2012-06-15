Take Your Dad To Cowboys Stadium

The Dallas Cowboys have something for everyone this weekend, featuring two great events on Saturday, June 16, starting with "The Fan Father's Day on the Field" and followed by "Zumabathon Dance for a Dream."

**THE FAN FATHER'S DAY ON THE FIELD

**The field at Cowboys Stadium is set for a fan experience this Father's Day that football fans won't want to miss!

This Texas-Sized Father's Day spectacular will take place on Saturday, June 16, from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and will feature appearances by an alumni player, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Rowdy. There will be a kid zone, photo opportunity with the Super Bowl Trophies and the official station of the Dallas Cowboys, 105.3 The Fan, will be on-hand broadcasting the event. The experience is $17.50 for adults and $14.50 for kids and includes a self guided tour of the Cowboys locker room, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders locker room, and access to the Cowboys tunnel and field level, including the post-game interview room.

Ticket information:

$17.50 per adult

$14.50 per child

To order tickets, call 817-892-TOUR or purchase tickets at the door.

ZUMBATHON DANCE FOR A DREAM

Cowboys Stadium along with local ZUMBA professionals have teamed up to create a once-in-a-lifetime ZUMBA experience on the field at Cowboys Stadium!

This ZUMBA experience will take place on Saturday,June 16, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. and ZUMBATHON from 7:30-9:30 p.m.,hosted by DFW Dance Fitness with 54 instructors across Texas. The event is $35.00 per person for tickets purchased in advance and includes a self guided tour of the Cowboys locker room, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders locker room, and access to the Cowboys tunnel and field level, including the post-game interview room. A Make-A-Wish Family will be recognized during the event with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish North Texas.Ticket information:

$35.00 per person – advanced ticket purchase

$40.00 per person – tickets the night of the event

To order tickets, call 817-892-TOUR or purchase tickets at the door