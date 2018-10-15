Takeaways Finally Fall Into Place For Defense

The Cowboys' defense has shown flashes of dominance themselves. Through five games they ranked fifth in scoring defense, allowing only 19.2 points per game. The missing ingredient has been turning over teams with consistency and giving extra possessions to their offense, which entered Sunday averaging only 16.6 points per contest.

In the last two games, the defense has doubled their takeaway total from the first four games combined: two each against the Texans and Jaguars.