Tank Held Out Thursday; Spencer Looks Ready

Sep 25, 2008 at 10:15 AM

Could've Been A Cowboy
The Cowboys' rookie class from 1975 was known best as the "Dirty Dozen." Zorn jokingly calls himself the "Dirty 13th," having nearly stuck on Tom Landry's roster as a rookie free agent.

Short Shots
Redskins starting right tackle Stephon Heyer (shoulder) was limited in Thursday's practice after sitting out Wednesday. Cornerback Fred Smoot (hip), fullback Mike Sellers (thigh) and linebacker Marcus Washington (hamstring) were limited. Wide receiver Malcolm Kelly (ankle) did not practice . . . The Redskins have the NFC's best starting field position following kickoffs (30.5-yard line) and their opponents' average (22.6-yard line) is ranks second-lowest in the conference. Kick returner Rock Cartwright ranks fifth with a 25.8-yard average.

