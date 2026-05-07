Tape Talk: Breaking down 3 big plays on film from Malachi Lawrence

One of the knocks on Lawrence's game in the pre-draft process was some struggles at times against the run. There are some times where he misses opportunities to set the edge, but there are also positive plays against the run sprinkled in to his tape like this one against Cincinnati.

From the jump on this play, it looks like Cincinnati's offensive line had a big miscommunication. From the left tackle to the right guard, the line is moving left. The right tackle and tight end square up the opposite direction, in what could've sprung into a cut-back lane for the back. The problem with that was Lawrence was left completely unblocked, and is already in the backfield before the running back takes his first step with the ball in his hands.