Teams Expected To Hold Training Camp At Home

It doesn't appear the Cowboys will be spending part of training camp in Oxnard, California this year.

According to NFL Media and reports, the league has informed its 32 teams that camps will be held at team facilities this year due to the nation's COVID-19 crisis.

Following social distancing measures, the NFL has extended the 'virtual' voluntary offseason program through at least June 12, though commissioner Roger Goodell has been optimistic that coaching staffs might start returning to the office as early as this week, according to NFL Media and reports.

Oxnard has been home to at least part of Cowboys camp for 13 of the past 16 years. Moderate temperatures and grass fields are ideal for practice, and the franchise has built a loyal fan base on the West Coast.

The Cowboys have not made an announcement about training camp plans with regard to Tuesday's reports. The team is scheduled to open the preseason Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio for the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Speaking via conference call last week, new head coach Mike McCarthy said the team has been preparing for a full training camp in either Frisco or Oxnard.

While Oxnard is a late-summer home away from home, the Cowboys also have a comfort level with their groundbreaking new world headquarters.

The Star in Frisco features one outdoor team practice field, and the new indoor, multi-use Ford Center is just steps from the locker room. The team has held the final week of camp there in late August since 2017.