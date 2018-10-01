Williams Expected To Rejoin Team Tuesday

FRISCO, Texas – When the players return Tuesday from their customary day off, wide receiver Terrance Williams is expected to be with them, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said.

Williams was excused from practice last Friday for personal reasons and was inactive Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

"He's just working through some off-the-field situations right now, so he wasn't a part of it this past weekend," Garrett said Monday. "But we do anticipate Terrance rejoining the team tomorrow when everyone comes back in."

Garrett and the Cowboys have not elaborated on Williams' personal matters, simply stating that it's not injury related.

Brice Butler replaced Williams as the sixth wide receiver Sunday, his first time active since re-signing with the team two weeks ago. He did not play.