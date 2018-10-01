Williams Expected To Rejoin Team Tuesday

Oct 01, 2018 at 04:59 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Terrance-Williams-Expected-To-Rejoin-Team-Tuesday-hero

FRISCO, Texas – When the players return Tuesday from their customary day off, wide receiver Terrance Williams is expected to be with them, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said.

Williams was excused from practice last Friday for personal reasons and was inactive Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

"He's just working through some off-the-field situations right now, so he wasn't a part of it this past weekend," Garrett said Monday. "But we do anticipate Terrance rejoining the team tomorrow when everyone comes back in."

Garrett and the Cowboys have not elaborated on Williams' personal matters, simply stating that it's not injury related.

Brice Butler replaced Williams as the sixth wide receiver Sunday, his first time active since re-signing with the team two weeks ago. He did not play.

Williams has 2 catches for 3 yards in three games. He played only 39 of a possible 178 offensive snaps against the Panthers, Giants and Seahawks.

Related Content

news

Updates: Thursday injury news to Cooks and more

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Chuma Edoga bringing 'next man up' mentality

After a solid performance filling in for Tyler Smith in week one, Chuma Edoga is ready for any challenge he could be presented in week two and beyond.
news

Mailbag: Thinking behind using Turpin more?

I was surprised how Mike McCarthy utilized KaVontae Turpin in the offense. I like it, but what's the thinking behind getting Turpin more involved? 
news

Igbinoghene on Cowboys debut: 'It's confirmation'

Noah Igbinoghene wasted no time making his presence felt for the Dallas Cowboys, in what became an impact game for the young CB — getting Dallas' train rolling against the Giants.
Advertising