Terrance Williams' X-Rays Negative After Injuring Hand

SEATTLE – Terrance Williams received X-Rays on his hand Thursday night at CenturyLink Field.

The fourth-year wide out said he broke the hand during his sophomore season at Baylor, and he felt it flare up on him during practice last week. The X-Rays were negative, though Williams said he still felt some discomfort.

Williams finished the night with one catch for 11 yards. He had an opportunity at a big play in the second quarter when Dak Prescott looked for him on a deep route to the Seahawks' red zone, but he couldn't come up with the catch over tight coverage on the play.