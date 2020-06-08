Monday, Jun 08, 2020 04:30 PM

The Next Steps For Players' Eventual Return

18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

The-Next-Steps-For-Players’-Eventual-Return-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

Due to the nation's COVID-19 crisis, offseason programs around the league are still in virtual mode through at least this week. But the NFL and the NFLPA have announced requirements for each team to eventually bring players back into their facilities.

In a memo published by NFL Media on Monday, the league outlines protocols for the players' return. Among them:

  • Three tiers of club staff members are granted access to restricted areas within the building. Tier One will include "players and necessary personnel who must have direct access to the players"; Tier Two is essential personnel who "may need to be in close proximity to players"; Tier Three includes individuals who perform essential facility, stadium or event services but do not require close contact with Tier 1 Individuals."
  • Requirements for facility and equipment cleaning are outlined, as well as requirements for food service within the building.
  • A comprehensive set physical distancing requirements. Players and staff must be able to maintain at least six feet of distance from each other inside the building. Locker rooms must be reconfigured to allow this distance between players. No more than 15 players conducting strength and conditioning workouts together at one time. Meetings must be virtual "to the extent possible," with physical distancing requirements for any in-person meeting.
  • An infectious disease emergency response plan in the event of an outbreak must be approved at the league level with input from medical expertise.

More information about these protocols can be found here.

Head coach Mike McCarthy and his coaching staff are eligible to return to The Star in Frisco as of last Friday, but for now, non-rehabbing players around the league are not yet permitted to be back in the building. That return date isn't known yet. June 26 is the league's deadline for teams to complete their offseason programs.

Related Content

Siguientes pasos para el retorno de los jugadores
news

Siguientes pasos para el retorno de los jugadores

En una nota publicada por NFL Media el lunes, la liga describe los protocolos para el regreso de los jugadores.
RB: New Staff the Biggest Addition?
news

RB: New Staff the Biggest Addition?

As we shift into the summer months of the Cowboys' offseason, we will continue to analyze the entire roster with our continued position series.
Equipos especiales: ¿Quiénes serán los nuevos líderes?
news

Equipos especiales: ¿Quiénes serán los nuevos líderes?

Los Cowboys necesitan mejoras en muchas áreas, pero entre las prioridades están equipos especiales. Entonces, ¿cómo van los Cowboys en este esfuerzo de reconstrucción?
Mailbag: Kellen Moore 2.0 Calling Plays?
news

Mailbag: Kellen Moore 2.0 Calling Plays?

With Kellen Moore going into his second year as the OC/play caller, what changes do you see happening in year 2 under a new head coach? Do you believe he can "take the next step?" 

Advertising