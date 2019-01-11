The Star To Host Playoff Watch Party Jan. 12

FRISCO, TEXAS – The Dallas Cowboys announced that they will host the Official Dallas Cowboys Playoff Watch Party presented by AT&T on Saturday, January 12th at The Star in Frisco.
Fans can enjoy a festive game day atmosphere at the Fan Fest being held inside Ford Center beginning at 1 p.m., featuring a live DJ, autographs from Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys alumni, inflatables and more.
Pregame festivities begin outside on Tostitos Championship Plaza with the live Cowboys Pregame Show at 6 p.m. followed by the broadcast of the NFC Divisional Playoff game kicking off at 7:15 p.m. outside on the 2,270 square-foot video board.
Admission and parking are free. For additional information regarding bag policy, parking and more, visitwww.TheStarInFrisco.com.
