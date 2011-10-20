Three Reasons To Favor 'Boys In East

It's tempting for fans to get their hackles up with every loss, but just five games into the season there are still a lot of reasons for optimism this Cowboys team will turn it around.

Not the least of which is a division that has problems of its own, and the fact the Cowboys play five more games against the NFC East. Their fate is still completely in their hands, and despite being 1.5 games back of the division-leading Giants (4-2), plenty of national observers still see the Cowboys as the favorites.

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com is on board, citing three reasons he believes the Cowboys will emerge from the East.

To start with, he says the Cowboys have the best defense in the division. Secondly, the problems that have plagued the offense, particularly in red zone scoring, will be easier to fix now that Miles Austin and Dez Bryant are rounding into full health.

Finally, the Cowboys' weaker schedule down the stretch is pointed out. Opponents have a combined winning percentage of just .324 over the next seven games, as compared to .750 for their first five opponents, most of whom have yet to play the Cowboys' NFC East counterparts.

Of Brooks' postulates, the one to be most concerned with is the red zone offense, namely because of the Cowboys' struggles to run the ball, which could also compromise the defense.