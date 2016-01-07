Throwback Thursday: Cowboys Avenge Embarrassing Loss; Roll Past Eagles

Jan 07, 2016 at 07:53 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Jan. 7, 1996

Cowboys 30, Eagles 11

Exactly 20 years ago, the Cowboys were able to roll over their divisional rivals on the way to their fourth straight NFC Championship Game.

Beating the Eagles 30-11 in the NFC Divisional Playoff round not only set up a date with the Packers at Texas Stadium, but avenged a loss a few weeks back in Philly where the Cowboys were stuffed on two straight fourth-and-1 plays and lost to the Eagles 20-17 in a game referred to as "Load Left."

However, the Cowboys had little problems moving the ball this time around as Emmitt Smith rushed for 99 yards and added 40 more receiving. With Philly limiting Michael Irvin to just one catch – a 9-yard TD in the fourth quarter – quarterback Troy Aikman found other targets, including Kevin Williams, who had 124 receiving yards on six catches.

Another weapon surfaced as well in dramatic fashion. Cornerback Deion Sanders took advantage of his limited offensive snaps and scored on a dazzling 21-ayrd touchdown run in the second quarter for the first touchdown of the game.

Defensively, the Cowboys swarmed both Rodney Peete and Randall Cunningham and had five quarterback sacks.

The Cowboys would eventually beat Green Bay and then Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XXX for the third title in a four-year span.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

TBT: 25th Anniversary of Cowboys' Decade-Changing Win Over 49ers

news

TBT: It's Been 10 Years Since Witten's Epic No-Helmet Moment in Philly

news

TBT: From Romo to Emmitt, A Gallery From Cowboys-Seahawks Rivalry

news

TBT: Emmitt Smith's Hat Trick of Rushing TDs Lift Young Cowboys Past LA Raiders

news

TBT: Named Interim Coach, Garrett Gets First Coaching Win in Bizarre Fashion

news

TBT: After Struggling For Most of Game, Dak Leads Cowboys Past Eagles in OT

news

TBT: After Incredible D-Ware Highlight, Cowboys Survive Vick To Clinch Playoffs

news

TBT: Cowboys Needed Flea-Flickers & Last-Minute Drive To Hold Off Chiefs

news

TBT: Aikman's 5 TDs, Capped By Rocket Blast Complete Historic Comeback

news

TBT: Cowboys Use Bledsoe, Keyshawn To Claim Win in Bay Area Doubleheader

news

TBT: Battle of Elite Teams Featured First Rodgers Moment, Popcorn Feast & More

news

TBT: Mic'd Up Terrell Owens Having Fun, Showing Off His "Track" Speed vs. Rams

Advertising