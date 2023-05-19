Times/Dates Announced For Preseason Schedule 

FRISCO, Texas - The anticipation for the 2023 season is in full throat for the Dallas Cowboys, with the biggest waves of free agency as well as the NFL Draft now in the rearview. But before they can get to business in September, they'll have to finish fine-tuning their roster and playbook this summer, and the preseason will be paramount in achieving that mission.

Having received their official regular season schedule in mid-May, they now have their preseason schedule in-hand as well, and it includes a very, very interesting tidbit.

The three games are to be played accordingly:

August 12 : vs. Jaguars, 4 pm CT (AT&T Stadium)

: vs. Jaguars, 4 pm CT (AT&T Stadium) August 19 : at Seahawks, 9 pm CT (Lumen Field)

: at Seahawks, 9 pm CT (Lumen Field) August 26: vs. Raiders, 7 pm CT (AT&T Stadium)

The first thing that should leap out at you is the fact the Cowboys will open their 2023 preseason at home in Arlington, a rare occurrence for the club. And if you're wondering just how rare it is, well, they've not done so since the 2011 season — more than two decades ago — and never since training camp was moved to Oxnard.

This will make for an intriguing travel schedule, considering they'll return home from Southern California to battle the Jaguars before then returning to the Sunshine State, departing from there to visit the Seahawk in the Pacific Northwest.

With so many changes in the coaching ranks below Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn, including ushering in new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, along with roster shakeups that include parting ways with former two-time rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott, all eyes are on the Cowboys to see if they can not only muster yet another winning season.

It's to see if they can finally get to another Super Bowl.

Here is the full 2023 schedule (all times central):

(Home games in BOLD)