May 25, 2012 at 07:32 AM

IRVING, Texas – Since taking over as head coach back in the middle of 2010, Jason Garrett has made it clear that competition will be a big part of this organization moving forward.

It was evident last season, when perennial Pro Bowlers were released in favor of younger players, who simply won the job in camp.

Training camp is the time when most moving and shaking will take place. While these players will jockey for position here in the organized team activities (OTA) and minicamp, the real maneuvering will happen in camp, when the pads come on and the intensity cranks up.

While we're still in late May, it's not too early to take a look at some of the more intriguing position battles that will occur come training camp. Some of them are for starting spots, while others are at key backup positions.

Either way, let's take a look at the Top 10 most interesting position battles for 2012.

10. 3rd QB

!

Tony Romo's the starter; Kyle Orton's the backup. Who's third on the depth chart? Stephen McGee has held that spot since 2009, the same year Rudy Carpenter had a solid preseason with the Cowboys. Now Carpenter is back to battle with McGee again.

