 Skip to main content
Advertising

Top 10: Best Standouts vs Houston Include 3 DTs

Oct 08, 2018 at 04:34 PM
Author Image
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Top-10-Best-Standouts-vs-Houston-Include-3-DTs-hero

The Cowboys had their chances to win Sunday night's Lone Star showdown in Houston, but just couldn't find enough consistency on offense. That's why you'll see the majority of these top players from the defensive side of the ball.

Let's look at the Top 10 performances from Sunday's loss to the Texans.

**10\. Daniel Ross –** The Cowboys were hopeful David Irving would be able to play Sunday night in the middle. However, all three of their top defensive tackles are on this list, including Ross, who was in the backfield often, hitting the quarterback five times.

10. Daniel Ross – The Cowboys were hopeful David Irving would be able to play Sunday night in the middle. However, all three of their top defensive tackles are on this list, including Ross, who was in the backfield often, hitting the quarterback five times.

Click Here To Continue

Related Content

news

Cowboys y Brandon Aubrey llegan a un acuerdo por una extensión histórica

Los Dallas Cowboys y el pateador All-Pro Brandon Aubrey han llegado a un acuerdo por una extensión que convierte a Aubrey en el pateador mejor pagado en la historia de la NFL.

news

Cowboys, Brandon Aubrey agree to terms on record-setting extension

The Cowboys and All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey have agreed to terms on an extension that makes Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.

news

Science Lab: Walker's 7-Round Cowboys Mock Draft for 2026

The one-and-only annual Cowboys' mock draft from 'No C' has officially arrived — fireworks included.

news

Jason Witten on Hall of Fame omission: 'I didn't leave there feeling like I lost'

Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, who was up for the Hall of Fame for the first time in 2025, is "not down" by his omission from Canton, and added he "didn't leave there feeling like I lost."

Advertising