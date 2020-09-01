Top 60: Revealing Greatest Cowboys of All-Time

3 / 10

58. Leon Lett

The reason Lett is ranked among the 60 greatest Cowboys players of all time is because of what he did on the field for more than a decade, dominating the middle of the defensive line of scrimmage with cat-like quickness and brute strength. A two-time Pro Bowler, he had highlight moments throughout his career, although he is most remembered for two unfortunate blunders.

In Super Bowl XXVII, Lett recovered a fumble and nearly ran it all the way back for a touchdown, only to be stripped of the ball by hustling Bills wide receiver Don Beebe at the goal line. A year later, playing in a rare snow and ice storm at Texas Stadium against the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving Day, Lett chased after a blocked field goal and slipped on the turf while trying to unnecessarily recover the ball. The Dolphins instead got possession and, given another chance to kick a game-winning field goal in the final seconds, beat the Cowboys, 16-14.

But neither miscue kept Lett from enjoying a stellar career. He played 12 years in the NFL, all but one in Dallas.