Top 60: Revealing Greatest Cowboys of All-Time

This entire year, the Cowboys are celebrating a full 60 seasons of Cowboys football.
Established in 1960, here we are in 2020 and there have been countless moments, memories, accomplishments and of course, great players.
This is where we honor the greatest Dallas Cowboys players in the history of the franchise.
A 14-person panel was selected to vote on their Top 60. We've compiled the list and this week, we will reveal the 60 greatest players to ever play for the Cowboys.
Today, we start with No. 60-51, which features a couple of current players on the roster, including the current face of the franchise.
