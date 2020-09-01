Top 60: Greatest Cowboys of All-Time

Presented by

Top 60: Revealing Greatest Cowboys of All-Time

Sep 01, 2020 at 10:00 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Top-60-Revealing-Greatest-Cowboys-of-All-Time-hero

This entire year, the Cowboys are celebrating a full 60 seasons of Cowboys football.

Established in 1960, here we are in 2020 and there have been countless moments, memories, accomplishments and of course, great players.

This is where we honor the greatest Dallas Cowboys players in the history of the franchise.

A 14-person panel was selected to vote on their Top 60. We've compiled the list and this week, we will reveal the 60 greatest players to ever play for the Cowboys.
Today, we start with No. 60-51, which features a couple of current players on the roster, including the current face of the franchise.

Top 60: Revealing Greatest Cowboys of All-Time

As the Cowboys celebrate 60 seasons of football, it's time to reveal the 60 greatest players in franchise history. A 14-person panel came up with the list, which begins today with 10 players, including the face of the franchise.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

*60. Jim Jeffcoat * The 23rd overall pick in 1983, Jeffcoat eventually became a staple on the defensive line, replacing Harvey Martin the following year as a new counterpart to Ed "Too Tall" Jones at the ends. Jeffcoat actually recorded four scores in his career, one of just 37 defensive ends in NFL history with at least four touchdowns. But he got to the quarterback as well. Jeffcoat and DeMarcus Ware are the only players in Cowboys history to record at least five official double-digit sack seasons. Jeffcoat spent 12 seasons in Dallas and still ranks seventh in club history with 94.5 sacks.
1 / 10

60. Jim Jeffcoat

The 23rd overall pick in 1983, Jeffcoat eventually became a staple on the defensive line, replacing Harvey Martin the following year as a new counterpart to Ed "Too Tall" Jones at the ends. Jeffcoat actually recorded four scores in his career, one of just 37 defensive ends in NFL history with at least four touchdowns.

But he got to the quarterback as well. Jeffcoat and DeMarcus Ware are the only players in Cowboys history to record at least five official double-digit sack seasons. Jeffcoat spent 12 seasons in Dallas and still ranks seventh in club history with 94.5 sacks.

59. Bill Bates Bates wasn't just a feel-good story about an undrafted player who made the roster. He was a difference maker on special teams. So much so that the NFL decided to create a spot on the Pro Bowl roster for a special teams contributor with Bates being named the first NFC player to earn the selection back in 1984. Although he also started at safety for three years from 1986-88, Bates was primarily the special teams ace who would fly down the field on kickoffs and punts without much concern for his personal health. He made a living out of sacrificing his body for the good of the team. He is still the Cowboys' all-time leader in special teams tackles with 216, which is 82 more than the second-place finisher. Enjoying one of the longest tenures in team record books, Bates still ranks fourth on the Cowboys' all-time list for games played with 217.
2 / 10

59. Bill Bates

Bates wasn't just a feel-good story about an undrafted player who made the roster. He was a difference maker on special teams. So much so that the NFL decided to create a spot on the Pro Bowl roster for a special teams contributor with Bates being named the first NFC player to earn the selection back in 1984.

Although he also started at safety for three years from 1986-88, Bates was primarily the special teams ace who would fly down the field on kickoffs and punts without much concern for his personal health. He made a living out of sacrificing his body for the good of the team. He is still the Cowboys' all-time leader in special teams tackles with 216, which is 82 more than the second-place finisher. Enjoying one of the longest tenures in team record books, Bates still ranks fourth on the Cowboys' all-time list for games played with 217.

58. Leon Lett The reason Lett is ranked among the 60 greatest Cowboys players of all time is because of what he did on the field for more than a decade, dominating the middle of the defensive line of scrimmage with cat-like quickness and brute strength. A two-time Pro Bowler, he had highlight moments throughout his career, although he is most remembered for two unfortunate blunders.  In Super Bowl XXVII, Lett recovered a fumble and nearly ran it all the way back for a touchdown, only to be stripped of the ball by hustling Bills wide receiver Don Beebe at the goal line. A year later, playing in a rare snow and ice storm at Texas Stadium against the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving Day, Lett chased after a blocked field goal and slipped on the turf while trying to unnecessarily recover the ball. The Dolphins instead got possession and, given another chance to kick a game-winning field goal in the final seconds, beat the Cowboys, 16-14.  But neither miscue kept Lett from enjoying a stellar career. He played 12 years in the NFL, all but one in Dallas.
3 / 10

58. Leon Lett

The reason Lett is ranked among the 60 greatest Cowboys players of all time is because of what he did on the field for more than a decade, dominating the middle of the defensive line of scrimmage with cat-like quickness and brute strength. A two-time Pro Bowler, he had highlight moments throughout his career, although he is most remembered for two unfortunate blunders. 

In Super Bowl XXVII, Lett recovered a fumble and nearly ran it all the way back for a touchdown, only to be stripped of the ball by hustling Bills wide receiver Don Beebe at the goal line. A year later, playing in a rare snow and ice storm at Texas Stadium against the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving Day, Lett chased after a blocked field goal and slipped on the turf while trying to unnecessarily recover the ball. The Dolphins instead got possession and, given another chance to kick a game-winning field goal in the final seconds, beat the Cowboys, 16-14. 

But neither miscue kept Lett from enjoying a stellar career. He played 12 years in the NFL, all but one in Dallas.

57. Sean Lee Without question, Lee's among the most accomplished linebackers in franchise history, leading his team in tackles four times and finishing second in two other campaigns, while also earning two Pro Bowl selections and a 2016 first-team All-Pro nod.  A consummate pro on and off the field, a Walter Payton Award finalist, the heart and soul of the Cowboys defense for years, Lee also owns the club record with 22 tackles in a game, as charted by the team, doing so at the New York Giants on December 22, 2016. Twice he led Dallas in stops by more than 50 for the season and only Ring of Honor members Lee Roy Jordan and Chuck Howley have more interception return yardage among linebackers in team history.
4 / 10

57. Sean Lee

Without question, Lee's among the most accomplished linebackers in franchise history, leading his team in tackles four times and finishing second in two other campaigns, while also earning two Pro Bowl selections and a 2016 first-team All-Pro nod. 

A consummate pro on and off the field, a Walter Payton Award finalist, the heart and soul of the Cowboys defense for years, Lee also owns the club record with 22 tackles in a game, as charted by the team, doing so at the New York Giants on December 22, 2016. Twice he led Dallas in stops by more than 50 for the season and only Ring of Honor members Lee Roy Jordan and Chuck Howley have more interception return yardage among linebackers in team history.

56. Jay Ratliff One of two seventh-round picks in franchise history to be named to at least four Pro Bowls—the other was Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright—Jay Ratliff came into the league in 2005 as an undersized defensive tackle. With an explosive first step and the ability to penetrate gaps with his impressive lower-body strength, he was a force in the middle, earning four straight trips to the Pro Bowl from 2008-11. His best season, though, came in 2009 when the Cowboys allowed the second-fewest points in the league, including back-to-back shutouts at the Washington Redskins, 17-0, and against the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-0, to finish the year as NFC East champions. Ratliff earned his only first-team All-Pro honor behind 40 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries, ranking fifth in the league. All this while routinely seeing double-teams.
5 / 10

56. Jay Ratliff

One of two seventh-round picks in franchise history to be named to at least four Pro Bowls—the other was Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright—Jay Ratliff came into the league in 2005 as an undersized defensive tackle. With an explosive first step and the ability to penetrate gaps with his impressive lower-body strength, he was a force in the middle, earning four straight trips to the Pro Bowl from 2008-11.

His best season, though, came in 2009 when the Cowboys allowed the second-fewest points in the league, including back-to-back shutouts at the Washington Redskins, 17-0, and against the Philadelphia Eagles, 24-0, to finish the year as NFC East champions. Ratliff earned his only first-team All-Pro honor behind 40 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries, ranking fifth in the league. All this while routinely seeing double-teams.

*55. Bob Breunig * You won't find many starting middle linebackers who could play 117 consecutive games, but Breunig appeared in every outing for eight straight seasons from 1976-83. On top of that, he also saw action in 20 postseason games, including three Super Bowls.  Drafted as a part of Dallas' storied 1975 class known as the "Dirty Dozen," Breunig was one of the team's more decorated players from the 12 who made the club that season. For his efforts, Breunig earned three Pro Bowl selections and one All-Pro honor during his 10-year career, all played with the Cowboys. In addition, not only was he productive on the field, Breunig was one of the team's vocal leaders and was named a captain four times.
6 / 10

55. Bob Breunig

You won't find many starting middle linebackers who could play 117 consecutive games, but Breunig appeared in every outing for eight straight seasons from 1976-83. On top of that, he also saw action in 20 postseason games, including three Super Bowls. 

Drafted as a part of Dallas' storied 1975 class known as the "Dirty Dozen," Breunig was one of the team's more decorated players from the 12 who made the club that season. For his efforts, Breunig earned three Pro Bowl selections and one All-Pro honor during his 10-year career, all played with the Cowboys. In addition, not only was he productive on the field, Breunig was one of the team's vocal leaders and was named a captain four times.

54. Dak Prescott The young quarterback figured to be Tony Romo's backup for a year or two, but that all changed when Romo went down with a back injury during an August 25, 2016 preseason game. Prescott was called on to fill in for what was supposed to be a temporary time period. But he started the first regular-season game in 2016 and hasn't missed a start since, leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record that debut year to earn the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and a Pro Bowl invite. Prescott led Dallas to two straight winning seasons at 9-7 and then 10-6 in 2018, which included another trip to the Pro Bowl and his first playoff victory, a 24-22 win over Seattle in the wild-card round on January 5, 2019. In 2019, Prescott showed off his passing skills, finishing the year with 4,902 yards, just one yard short of Romo's single-season franchise record.
7 / 10

54. Dak Prescott

The young quarterback figured to be Tony Romo's backup for a year or two, but that all changed when Romo went down with a back injury during an August 25, 2016 preseason game. Prescott was called on to fill in for what was supposed to be a temporary time period. But he started the first regular-season game in 2016 and hasn't missed a start since, leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record that debut year to earn the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and a Pro Bowl invite.

Prescott led Dallas to two straight winning seasons at 9-7 and then 10-6 in 2018, which included another trip to the Pro Bowl and his first playoff victory, a 24-22 win over Seattle in the wild-card round on January 5, 2019. In 2019, Prescott showed off his passing skills, finishing the year with 4,902 yards, just one yard short of Romo's single-season franchise record.

53. Mark Tuinei Undrafted out of the University of Hawaii, Tuinei was 6-5, 314 pounds and didn't start a game in his first three seasons 1983-85. Eventually he landed a starting gig in 1986, one he would never relinquish, missing just 10 games from 1989-96. He earned a pair of Pro Bowl nods in 1994-95, the rarest of first-time honors at 34 years old. Tuinei was the blindside pass blocker of quarterback Troy Aikman for three Super Bowl wins and helped Emmitt Smith to four rushing titles. Alas, he left the world at the age of just 39, passing away due to an accidental overdose in 1999. A beloved figure in the locker room, "Tui" was the rare teammate, especially as an offensive lineman, who was friends with everyone.
8 / 10

53. Mark Tuinei

Undrafted out of the University of Hawaii, Tuinei was 6-5, 314 pounds and didn't start a game in his first three seasons 1983-85. Eventually he landed a starting gig in 1986, one he would never relinquish, missing just 10 games from 1989-96.

He earned a pair of Pro Bowl nods in 1994-95, the rarest of first-time honors at 34 years old. Tuinei was the blindside pass blocker of quarterback Troy Aikman for three Super Bowl wins and helped Emmitt Smith to four rushing titles.

Alas, he left the world at the age of just 39, passing away due to an accidental overdose in 1999. A beloved figure in the locker room, "Tui" was the rare teammate, especially as an offensive lineman, who was friends with everyone.

52. Billy Joe DuPree DuPree was a superb blocker during a time when the tight end was basically a sixth offensive lineman. DuPree, though, was different—sure handed, agile, capable of turning a six-yard grab into 12 yards by eluding or simply running through a would-be tackler. Landry drew up specific plays for his versatile 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pound tight end. A team captain and highly respected in the locker room, DuPree was the first tight end in franchise history to be selected to more than one Pro Bowl, having been named to three straight from 1976-78. Among tight ends with at least 150 receptions, DuPree's 13.4 yards per catch is the highest in Cowboys record books, and his 41 touchdowns are second only to Jason Witten.
9 / 10

52. Billy Joe DuPree

DuPree was a superb blocker during a time when the tight end was basically a sixth offensive lineman. DuPree, though, was different—sure handed, agile, capable of turning a six-yard grab into 12 yards by eluding or simply running through a would-be tackler. Landry drew up specific plays for his versatile 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pound tight end.

A team captain and highly respected in the locker room, DuPree was the first tight end in franchise history to be selected to more than one Pro Bowl, having been named to three straight from 1976-78. Among tight ends with at least 150 receptions, DuPree's 13.4 yards per catch is the highest in Cowboys record books, and his 41 touchdowns are second only to Jason Witten.

51. Andre Gurode Gurode was drafted out of Colorado in 2002 as a highly decorated center and he struggled after his 2003 switch to guard, but in 2006 he moved back to his original position and began to thrive. He earned his first of five consecutive Pro Bowls that year, still the only center in Cowboys history to accomplish that feat, while he and Travis Frederick are the lone centers in team annals to appear in five Pro Bowls overall. Enjoying a tenure that spanned nine seasons with Dallas and one in Oakland, Gurode also prides himself on being one of only nine African-American centers in NFL record books to have multiple Pro Bowl selections.
10 / 10

51. Andre Gurode

Gurode was drafted out of Colorado in 2002 as a highly decorated center and he struggled after his 2003 switch to guard, but in 2006 he moved back to his original position and began to thrive. He earned his first of five consecutive Pro Bowls that year, still the only center in Cowboys history to accomplish that feat, while he and Travis Frederick are the lone centers in team annals to appear in five Pro Bowls overall. Enjoying a tenure that spanned nine seasons with Dallas and one in Oakland, Gurode also prides himself on being one of only nine African-American centers in NFL record books to have multiple Pro Bowl selections.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Jerry Jones: No Cause For Concern With Cooper
news

Jerry Jones: No Cause For Concern With Cooper

Whatever concerns there may have been about Amari Cooper's health, Jerry Jones cleared them up on Tuesday.
Cowboys Begin 60th Anniversary Celebration Week
news

Cowboys Begin 60th Anniversary Celebration Week

The Dallas Cowboys will kick off their season-long celebration of the club's 60th year anniversary this week, which will include introducing special events, recognitions and announcements to commemorate the 60th year anniversary.
Mailbag: CeeDee's Camp Compared To Dez In 2010?
news

Mailbag: CeeDee's Camp Compared To Dez In 2010?

I know your observation time at camp has been limited this year, but I was wondering who was more impressive throughout training camp their rookie year, CeeDee or Dez Bryant? 
Notas del campamento: Gallup hace la jugada del día
news

Notas del campamento: Gallup hace la jugada del día

Después de practicar en el AT&T Stadium el domingo, los Cowboys regresaron al Ford Center para otra sesión más. Aquí están las notas de la práctica del lunes.

Advertising