Traffic & Parking Info For Sunday's Game

This traffic and parking update for fans visiting Cowboys Stadium for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Rams:

The Cowboys, the Texas Rangers and the City of Arlington coordinated the flow of traffic to make travel as seamless as possible for fans for the 3:15 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, October 23rd.The area around Cowboys Stadium will be extremely busy with the Cowboys game and the Rangers hosting the World Series, so we encourage everyone to be patient and arrive early. Here are few things for fans to keep in mind:

1. Please note that outbound traffic may be slower than usual due to the World Series game. Be prepared for typical outbound routes tobe altered due to increased traffic.2. Expect to see heavier traffic in the area because of the World Series.3. Fans parking in one of the Cowboys Stadium parking lots (Lots 1-15) and planning on attending the World Series after the Cowboys game, are free to leave their car parked in the lot and walk to the game.We encourage fans to arrive early and be patient about entering the stadium. The enhanced security procedures at the stadium gates recommended by the NFL this season will increase the comfort and safety of fans at the game, but will require additional time for inspections at the gates. We hope fans will come early, enjoy our tailgating tradition, and head to the stadium gates earlier than they have in the past.

While there are no major changes to the roadways, fans should allow additional travel time to Cowboys Stadium due to increased traffic in the Entertainment District. Fans should use the Cowboys Stadium parking and traffic site, DallasCowboysMaps.com, and print their directions for arrival and departure. Following the conclusion of the game, the East bound HOV lane on I-30 will be open for traffic returning to the central Dallas area.