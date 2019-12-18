Travis Frederick's Return Earns Pro Bowl Selection

As trying as the disease was, Frederick claims that the experience has actually given him an advantage going forward. While his physical body was significantly limited, he was able to attend practices and study film and technique with his teammates and coaches like he never had before.

"I think my ceiling has moved up a little bit," Frederick said. "That year helped me learn a lot about the game and [be more cerebral with my] approach to the game."

Despite the honor, Frederick believes that he hasn't played up to what his potential could be this year, but he's improving every week. His presence alone is a big part in helping the Cowboys execute their game plan.

"His impact is significant," head coach Jason Garrett said. "Not only physically, but his ability to communicate and get everybody on the same page is critical."

If the five-time Pro Bowler's return to form has been an ongoing process, then it seems to be cresting at the right time. The Cowboys rushed for 263 yards in a 44-21 win over the Rams last Sunday. Those yards start with the offensive line, and those results are something that Frederick expects from the Cowboys going forward.