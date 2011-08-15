Tuesday Notes

Edison Waived
Wide receiver Dominique Edison, who was claimed off waivers from Seattle last week, has been released following Monday's practice.
Kitna Sits Out
A surprise absence from Monday's practice was backup quarterback Jon Kitna, who pointed to his lower back when asked by reporters during practice.
Choice Improving
Running back Tashard Choice wouldn't say exactly when he expected to come back to practice, only saying "I'm close . . . real close" when asked as he walked off the field.
Schedule Change
Don't forget the next preseason game against San Diego has been moved to Sunday Aug. 21 at Cowboys Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (CDT) and the game will be aired on NBC.