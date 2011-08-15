Tuesday Notes

Aug 15, 2011 at 11:50 AM

Edison Waived
Wide receiver Dominique Edison, who was claimed off waivers from Seattle last week, has been released following Monday's practice.

Kitna Sits Out
A surprise absence from Monday's practice was backup quarterback Jon Kitna, who pointed to his lower back when asked by reporters during practice.

Choice Improving
Running back Tashard Choice wouldn't say exactly when he expected to come back to practice, only saying "I'm close . . . real close" when asked as he walked off the field.

Schedule Change
Don't forget the next preseason game against San Diego has been moved to Sunday Aug. 21 at Cowboys Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (CDT) and the game will be aired on NBC.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Best CB Duos in Cowboys History

While we saw one of the greatest seasons by a Cowboys cornerback this year, where did Diggs/Brown rank among the best CB duos in team history? Let's rank the Top 10 tandems the Cowboys have ever seen.
news

Spagnola: Making Judicious Decisions Is A Must

You better think twice before you start cutting players to free up salary cap space.
news

Draft Show: Identifying The Under-the-Radar Needs

Offensive guard, offensive tackle, and edge rusher all have enough positional value to be taken in the first round and have enough prospects around that talent level in this class as well.
news

Los Cowboys tienen corredores para ganar

Las habilidades de Ezekiel Elliott y Tony Pollard pueden complementarse a la perfección. La planeación ofensiva del 2022 debe incluir la manera de aprovecharlos al máximo.
Advertising