Tuesday Notes: New Year Brings New Season

Jan 02, 2007 at 09:56 AM

The only change in the draft order, which has Oakland drafting first, followed by Detroit, Cleveland, Tampa Bay and Arizona, will be the Super Bowl contestants moving down to 31 and 32, spots currently occupied by Baltimore and San Diego. Cleveland and Tampa Bay, with identical records and identical strength of schedules, will hold a coin flip for the third position.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

