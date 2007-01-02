The only change in the draft order, which has Oakland drafting first, followed by Detroit, Cleveland, Tampa Bay and Arizona, will be the Super Bowl contestants moving down to 31 and 32, spots currently occupied by Baltimore and San Diego. Cleveland and Tampa Bay, with identical records and identical strength of schedules, will hold a coin flip for the third position.
Tuesday Notes: New Year Brings New Season
