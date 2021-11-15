Tyron Smith Has "A Real Shot" To Play In K.C.

That would be huge news for an offensive line that has had to shuffle itself these past two weeks. Smith aggravated his ankle in the first half of the Oct. 31 win against Minnesota and did not return to the game.

As a result, the Cowboys have been playing Terence Steele at left tackle the last two weeks while moving La'el Collins back into his right tackle spot – which Steele had been handling for most of the season.

To be fair, the offensive line handled itself quite well in Sunday's beatdown of the Falcons, but pressure was a consistent issue in last week's loss to Denver, and Dak Prescott was sacked twice.

While Steele has been an unquestioned success story this season, it would be a big boost to have a four-time All-Pro in Smith back in the lineup against the Chiefs.

"I think he's got a real shot," Jones said.

Elsewhere on the roster, it also sounds like the Cowboys came out of their most recent win without much in the way of injury concern. CeeDee Lamb left the game with an arm contusion, but Jones said he didn't think there were any injuries that should linger into this week.